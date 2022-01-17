Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

The Australian Open, which is used to witnessing the iron rule of World No.1 Novak Djokovic, on Monday opened up a new world as rivals fight their way to capitalise on the vacuum left behind by the deported Serbian tennis sensation.

The winner of a record nine titles at the Melbourne Park, including the last three in succession, Novak Djokovic's hopes of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam title was crushed on Sunday after the Serb lost a court case to stay in the country.

Djokovic, who made his way to Melbourne on January 5 following a medical exemption provided by Tennis Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status, was embroiled in a high-profile saga after the Border Force cancelled the visa that saw him spend days at an immigration detention hotel. While the tennis star won the first legal battle, which sparked hopes among his fans over his participation in the Australian Open 2022, the country's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his power to cancel the Serbian's visa, keeping in mind the interest of the public.

Djokovic's legal team launched a second bid to challenge his visa cancellation, which did not go well for the Serb as he was eventually ordered to leave the country. The deportation now leaves Djokovic's future down under in a grim spot, with the order paving the way for a three-year travel ban.

Several Australians are glad that the saga surrounding Djokovic, who had become a hero of the anti-vaxxer campaign, has finally come to an end. Meanwhile, players are now relieved that the spotlight has shifted back to tennis as the first Grand Slam of the year kick-started on Monday. As far as the tournament is concerned, the departure of defending champion and World No.1 Novak Djokovic comes as a blow for the men's draw that already lacks star power following the withdrawals of Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

While Djokovic's exit from Australia may have serious repercussions for his tennis career, particularly if he continues to snub COVID-19 vaccination, players at Melbourne Park now have a golden opportunity to make the most of the Serbian's absence. One such player is sixth seed Rafael Nadal, who remains level with Djokovic and Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

The 2009 Australian Open winner and four-time finalist, Nadal is now the only champion left in the men's draw. If Djokovic had participated in this year's tournament, he could well have met the Spaniard in the semi-finals. If Nadal beats third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final, he could meet the 7th ranked Italian Matteo Berrettini in the semis. However, the Spaniard will still have his world cut out. The next generation stars have worn Nadal down on hard courts in recent years, and a number of them will sniff a golden opportunity that their time at Melbourne has finally arrived.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev could prove a major obstacle for Nadal's hopes of stealing a crucial win in the Grand Slam race. One may recall Djokovic thrashed Medvedev in last year's Australian Open final, but the Russian dynamo turned the tables on the Serbian at the US Open 2021 to win his first major title.

Long marked for Grand Slam success, Alexander Zverev will also feel it's high time he made his mark in the men's circuit, having fallen short of his first major final at the US Open 2020 against Thiem.

Another tennis sensation in the reckoning is fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who would be desperate to make hay while Djokovic is away. The Greek player knocked Nadal out in the quarter-finals in last year's tournament to reach his second semi-final at Melbourne Park before Medvedev spoilt his party. Months later, Novak Djokovic too ruined Tsitsipas's hopes of a maiden major title in the final at Roland Garros.