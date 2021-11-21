ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic suffered a defeat to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semis of the ATP Final 2021 on Saturday. Consequently, his bid for his record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title continues.

It was another heartbreaking end for Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the continuing ATP Finals. His bid for the record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title ended sourly after suffering a defeat to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semis in Turin on Saturday. It was a competitive match and a hard-fought loss in three sets: 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3.

The match

In the opening set, both held their service firm. While at the closing stages of the set, Zverev defended a set point, while Djokovic saved a couple of break points. As the set entered the tie break, the German used considerable power to outplay the Serbian, while the latter primarily relied on his volley and half volleys.

The second set saw a similar approach from both. However, it was in the ninth game when the Serbian stepped up and broke the German. The break was enough to see the set through for Djokovic as things went into the deciding set. In the final set, Zverev was back with his heavy attacks. He broke at 3-1 and defended a break point at 4-2 to win it convincingly, hammering 14 aces.

Reactions

“Every time we play, it takes hours. I have not spent more time on court with anybody other than him this year. I am happy with the win and happy to be in the final here and to give myself the best chance for tomorrow,” said the German after the win, as he would take on Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Meanwhile, speaking on his defeat, the world number one reckoned, “He’s one of the best servers in the world… He showed tonight why that is a fact. He got himself out of trouble a few times with serve. Tough match. But, I enjoyed it. I thought it was a really good battle, really high-quality tennis. We pushed each other, as we always do.”