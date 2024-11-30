WhatsApp introduces custom lists to help sort your chats: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp is now making it easier to sort through the mess in your DMs by introducing the new custom lists features. The custom lists allow users to filter their contacts in different customizable categories, essentially decluttering the inbox while also providing a way to add important conversations in a separate category.

Here's how to use custom chat lists: 1. Go to the main chat area and create a new list.

2. Tap the "+" button in the search bar.

3. Type a name for the new chat list, such as "Family," "Work," or "Friends."

4. Select the chats to include in this list. You can add multiple conversations to the same list.

After creation, you can rename the chat list. Long-press the name of the specific chat list, and the "Rename" option will appear. You can also delete a specific chat list in the same way. Select the "Delete" option.

You can also rearrange the chat list order displayed in the WhatsApp filter bar. Touch and drag each chat list to change their order. This allows you to access frequently used conversations more quickly and easily.

Using custom chat lists allows you to better manage your WhatsApp conversations. You can easily categorize conversations for convenient access. Viewing conversations in different types of lists will be easier.

