WhatsApp introduces custom lists to help sort your chats: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp is now making it easier to sort through the mess in your DMs by introducing the new custom lists features. The custom lists allow users to filter their contacts in different customizable categories, essentially decluttering the inbox while also providing a way to add important conversations in a separate category. 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

WhatsApp is now making it easier to sort through the mess in your DMs by introducing the new custom lists features. The custom lists allow users to filter their contacts in different customizable categories, essentially decluttering the inbox while also providing a way to add important conversations in a separate category. 

WhatsApp's latest update introduces the "Custom Chat List" feature. This allows you to group your WhatsApp conversations. This feature is helpful for accessing and managing various conversations.

article_image2

WhatsApp update

Here's how to use custom chat lists:

1. Go to the main chat area and create a new list.
2. Tap the "+" button in the search bar.
3. Type a name for the new chat list, such as "Family," "Work," or "Friends."
4. Select the chats to include in this list. You can add multiple conversations to the same list.

article_image3

WhatsApp update

After creation, you can rename the chat list. Long-press the name of the specific chat list, and the "Rename" option will appear. You can also delete a specific chat list in the same way. Select the "Delete" option.

article_image4

You can also rearrange the chat list order displayed in the WhatsApp filter bar. Touch and drag each chat list to change their order. This allows you to access frequently used conversations more quickly and easily.

article_image5

Using custom chat lists allows you to better manage your WhatsApp conversations. You can easily categorize conversations for convenient access. Viewing conversations in different types of lists will be easier.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know income, fees & more of highest taxpayer actress NTI

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know Income and more of top taxpayer actress

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know income, fees & more of highest taxpayer actress NTI

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know Income and more of top taxpayer actress

iPhone 16 to iPhone 13: MASSIVE discounts on THESE Apple smartphones you can't miss gcw

iPhone 16 to iPhone 13: MASSIVE discounts on THESE Apple smartphones you can't miss

"I'm alive": Assamese girl gets condolence messages after being mistaken for murdered Bengaluru vlogger dmn

"I'm alive": Assamese girl gets condolence messages after being mistaken for murdered Bengaluru vlogger

Insult to India Bangladeshi students step on Indian flag at university gates, sparks outrage see pics snt

'Insult to India': Bangladeshi students step on Indian flag at universities' gates, sparks outrage | See Pics

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon