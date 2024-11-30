Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce News: When Salman Khan SCOLDED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan's possessive behavior towards Aishwarya Rai became evident during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, when he scolded director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya while filming a scene.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

The romance between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai started in 1999 while they were filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.  Their sizzling on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life love story, making them one of the most high-profile couples in Bollywood during that time.

 


 

article_image2

As their relationship developed, Salman’s affection for Aishwarya grew stronger, and so did his possessiveness. This became apparent on the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, particularly during the filming of the song "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," where Salman showed concern over Aishwarya’s interactions with others.

 

article_image3

Veteran actress Smita Jayakar, who played Aishwarya’s mother in the film, recalled an incident where Salman intervened during a scene. Bhansali was demonstrating a sequence and briefly touched Aishwarya, leading Salman to immediately question the director’s actions, displaying his possessiveness.

 

article_image4

Salman's intervention surprised a number of individuals on set, according to Smita. He is said to have asked Bhansali, "Why did you touch her, Sanjay, Sir?" He expressed his intense sentiments for Aishwarya at the time by saying, "You are not supposed to do that."

 

article_image5

Although the pair completed Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam together, their relationship eventually ended. Aishwarya moved on from their romance, and their professional paths also diverged, with Aishwarya stepping away from projects involving Salman, marking the end of both their personal and professional collaboration.

