Gauri Khan Inspired Western Outfits: Chic and stylish looks for women

Lifestyle
Get inspired by Gauri Khan's stylish outfits! From top-trousers to shimmery dresses, find the perfect look for every occasion. Look youthful and stylish even in your 50s.
For an office look or an outing, try Gauri Khan's classy and stylish top and trouser combination.
This shimmery party dress worn by Gauri Khan is perfect for any party and will make you the star of the evening.
Looking for a winter outfit? Gauri Khan's denim jumpsuit offers the perfect blend of class and style.
Whether it's a party night or an event, Gauri Khan's top and skirt look defies her age. Hide your age with this outfit.
If you love black, this off-shoulder gown is perfect for parties and events. Look beautiful and elegant like Gauri Khan.
