The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

The tennis fraternity has been shocked after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese Vice Premier. While she had revealed the same on social media on November 2, the post has now been deleted. Furthermore, what's shocking is that she has not been heard from since the incident.

Also, the Chinese censors have removed any mention of the accusations on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo, while her profile has also been blocked for searchers. Following the incident, the tennis fraternity was shocked. Many called for an investigation to be launched, especially regarding her safety and whereabouts.

Tennis legend Serena Williams wrote on Twitter, "I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated, and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time."

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) president Steve Simon told CNN, "We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it. Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored."

Earlier, Penga had sent a mail to Simon, walking away from her allegations and claiming that she was okay. However, he is not convinced and feels that the mail seems scripted. "Whether she was coerced into writing it, someone wrote it for her; we don't know. But, at this point, I don't think there's any validity in it, and we won't be comfortable until we have a chance to speak with her," he affirmed.

#BREAKING UN demands proof of missing Chinese tennis star's whereabouts, well-being pic.twitter.com/rfj2Lh4gTu — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2021

Also, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter, "Censorship is never OK at any cost. I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK." Furthermore, AFP reports that the United Nations (UN) has demanded proof of her whereabouts.

Shuai has had a great tennis career so far. She has won a couple of career titles in the singles, reaching his best ranking of 14 in 2011, while she is presently ranked 127. She also reached the US Open 2014 semis. She has been highly successful in the doubles, winning 23 titles, including a couple of Grand Slam (Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014).

She is currently ranked 71stin doubles, while her best ranking happened to be number one in 2014. She also won the WTA Tour Finals in the doubles in 2013. Besides, she has won three medals in singles, doubles and mixed during the Asian Games 2010, including a couple of golds (mixed and singles) and a doubles bronze.