  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Nov 19, 2021, 9:14 PM IST

    The tennis fraternity has been shocked after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese Vice Premier. While she had revealed the same on social media on November 2, the post has now been deleted. Furthermore, what's shocking is that she has not been heard from since the incident.

    Also, the Chinese censors have removed any mention of the accusations on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo, while her profile has also been blocked for searchers. Following the incident, the tennis fraternity was shocked. Many called for an investigation to be launched, especially regarding her safety and whereabouts.

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title

    Tennis legend Serena Williams wrote on Twitter, "I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated, and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time."

    Meanwhile, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) president Steve Simon told CNN, "We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it. Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored."

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud

    Earlier, Penga had sent a mail to Simon, walking away from her allegations and claiming that she was okay. However, he is not convinced and feels that the mail seems scripted. "Whether she was coerced into writing it, someone wrote it for her; we don't know. But, at this point, I don't think there's any validity in it, and we won't be comfortable until we have a chance to speak with her," he affirmed.

    Also, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter, "Censorship is never OK at any cost. I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK." Furthermore, AFP reports that the United Nations (UN) has demanded proof of her whereabouts.

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records

    Shuai has had a great tennis career so far. She has won a couple of career titles in the singles, reaching his best ranking of 14 in 2011, while she is presently ranked 127. She also reached the US Open 2014 semis. She has been highly successful in the doubles, winning 23 titles, including a couple of Grand Slam (Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014).

    She is currently ranked 71stin doubles, while her best ranking happened to be number one in 2014. She also won the WTA Tour Finals in the doubles in 2013. Besides, she has won three medals in singles, doubles and mixed during the Asian Games 2010, including a couple of golds (mixed and singles) and a doubles bronze.

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City? (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City?

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Must See

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'