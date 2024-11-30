Samantha Ruth Prabhu once talked about her ‘complicated’ relationship with father Joseph Prabhu

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to pen a note about her father Joseph Prabhu. He breathed his last on November 29.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now going through a difficult period because she has lost her father, Joseph Prabhu. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress turned to social media to write a heartbreaking statement about her father's death.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father

She included a broken heart emoji with the message 'Until we meet again, Dad'. It has now gone viral on social media, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's followers are sending their condolences. With the news making headlines, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's previous interview on her relationship with her father has gone viral.

During the Citadel: Honey Bunny promotion, Samantha was questioned about whether her real-life experiences influenced her role in the web series interview with the Hindustan Times. In response, the actress stated that the web series included some real-life experiences.

SAMANTHA

When the character was described to her, she realised how much of her personal life was included into the series. She was able to pull many allusions from her experiences for her performance, which is evident in it. When asked what real-life situations she was referring to, she noted her rocky relationship with her father.

She was quote saying, "Oh my god! Should I? Can I? Well, for starters, I had a particularly difficult relationship with my father," further adding, “Honey also finds herself in tough situations, but she's able to bounce back from them."

Samantha previously discussed in an interview how she sought recognition from her father. Samantha's father died for unknown reasons. Our heartfelt sympathies to Samantha and family. May his soul rest peacefully.

