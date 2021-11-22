  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title

    Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to win the 2021 ATP Finals. It happened to be the German’s second Finals title.

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Turin, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Alexander Zverev of Germany brought an end to his standout year, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the ATP Finals 2021 on Sunday. It was a straight-set defeat of the latter, as the former won it 6-4, 6-4 in Turin. Consequently, it was the German’s second title, having won the first in 2018, beating Novak Djokovic.

    The match
    It was an intense game throughout the course. However, the German relied on his power that gave the Russian a hard time. With powerful groundstrokes, along with accurate and powerful serves, Medvedev hardly had any answers for Zverev. The Russian was broken just twice in the match, which was enough, as he could not break back a single time, while the match lasted 75 minutes.

    Records and stats
    With this win, Zverev is only the fourth to win the semis and the final against the top-two ranked opponents. He has fired eight aces and played 23 winners, while he did not ever face a breakpoint during the entire match.

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis

    Reactions
    Zverev:     “It was great. I won the Finals, in the final against someone I had lost five times in a row, so I had to play one of my best matches. I am happy about that and happy to go on holiday with this win. There is no better way to end the season than winning here. I am incredibly happy, and I am already looking forward to next year.”

    Medvedev: “Sometimes, in a way, it’s not bad, but when you’re playing in a big final on a fast surface against someone who is serving like Sascha [Zverev], it’s enough to win the match. We can talk about many things, but the serve was definitely the key today, and he was better.”

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed

    Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford-ayh

    Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis

    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president-ayh

    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president

    Recent Stories

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID hospitalised in Chennai gcw

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID, admitted to hospital in Chennai

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub-dnm

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, ‘Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub’

    Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away, Rupali Ganguly and others pay respect SCJ

    Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away, Rupali Ganguly and others pay respect

    UP Election 2022 Exclusive Interview RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav VPN

    Exclusive: 'Even after withdrawing farm laws, BJP will not win elections in UP and Punjab'

    Double Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi threatens to not represent nation at Oscars, details inside SCJ

    Double Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi threatens to not represent nation at Oscars, details inside

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon