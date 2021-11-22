ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title

Alexander Zverev of Germany brought an end to his standout year, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the ATP Finals 2021 on Sunday. It was a straight-set defeat of the latter, as the former won it 6-4, 6-4 in Turin. Consequently, it was the German’s second title, having won the first in 2018, beating Novak Djokovic.

The match

It was an intense game throughout the course. However, the German relied on his power that gave the Russian a hard time. With powerful groundstrokes, along with accurate and powerful serves, Medvedev hardly had any answers for Zverev. The Russian was broken just twice in the match, which was enough, as he could not break back a single time, while the match lasted 75 minutes.

Records and stats

With this win, Zverev is only the fourth to win the semis and the final against the top-two ranked opponents. He has fired eight aces and played 23 winners, while he did not ever face a breakpoint during the entire match.

Reactions

Zverev: “It was great. I won the Finals, in the final against someone I had lost five times in a row, so I had to play one of my best matches. I am happy about that and happy to go on holiday with this win. There is no better way to end the season than winning here. I am incredibly happy, and I am already looking forward to next year.”

Medvedev: “Sometimes, in a way, it’s not bad, but when you’re playing in a big final on a fast surface against someone who is serving like Sascha [Zverev], it’s enough to win the match. We can talk about many things, but the serve was definitely the key today, and he was better.”