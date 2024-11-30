Rashmika Mandanna's FEE after Pushpa 2: Is she the highest-paid actress in India? Read on

With Pushpa 2 creating waves and setting new benchmarks, is Rashmika Mandanna now the highest-paid actress in India? Find out her fee details and what’s next in her career.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna recently addressed rumors claiming she’s the highest-paid actress in India post-Pushpa 2. At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, she firmly denied the speculation, stating that it was completely false.

 


 

article_image2

Rashmika on the Meaning of Film Festivals
During her appearance at IFFI 2024, Rashmika emphasized the significance of film festivals as a celebration of cinema. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase and celebrate years of hard work with fellow filmmakers and actors.

 

article_image3

Rashmika's Net Worth and Pushpa 2 Paycheck
Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2, has reportedly been paid Rs 10 crore for the film. Her total net worth is estimated at Rs 45 crore, highlighting her growing stature in the Indian film industry.

 

article_image4

Upcoming Projects: Sikandar, Chhava, and Kubera
Rashmika is working on several fascinating projects outside Pushpa 2. She stars alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, with Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal and Kubera featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, set to release in 2025.

