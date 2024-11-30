Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in Kolkata: Diljit enjoyed peaceful moments beside the Ganga ghat, where he saw the Howrah Bridge, which is known for its enduring beauty. The singer shared lovely videos in which he was seen embracing the essence of the City of Joy.

Diljit Dosanjh, an actor and musician, has landed in Kolkata for the much awaited Kolkata leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour." He is slated to take the stage on November 30 but elected to travel early, giving himself three days to see the city's rich culture and historic landmarks.

On Friday, Dosanjh posted a video on Instagram that included snippets of his Kolkata excursions. From riding in the city's iconic yellow cab to visiting the busy flower market, Diljit has embraced the essence of the City of Joy. He also spent peaceful minutes beside the ghat, appreciating the Howrah Bridge's ageless beauty, a monument that wonderfully represents Kolkata's past. His message emphasises that the singer's trip to Kolkata symbolises not just his musical journey, but also his desire to embrace and connect with all cultures.

Sharing the video, the ‘Udta’ Punjab singer wrote, “Kolkata in Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24."

The movie also depicted ordinary life in Kolkata, from its colonial architecture to the ageless charm of its streets, all while spotlighting the city's iconic yellow cabs. Fans swarmed the comments section with heart emoticons and demanded that he learn more about Kolkata's culture, including its food and renowned monuments. One fan commented, “Welcome to Kolkata Paaji." Another said, “Punjabi Bengal aa gye oyeeeee."

A third user said, “Love how he connects with locals, showing us all what humility looks like. Kudos to Diljit for staying true to his roots."

Regarding the "Dil-Luminati Tour," Diljit's performance in Delhi on October 26 marked the start of his lengthy 10-city trip. The trip stops in a variety of cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The tour will finish in Guwahati on December 29.

