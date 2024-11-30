ISKCON to hold global 'Prayer for Peace' on December 1 to protect Hindus in Bangladesh amid rising attacks

In light of escalating violence and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced a worldwide prayer meeting on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

In light of escalating violence and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced a worldwide prayer meeting on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Devotees at ISKCON temples across the globe will gather to pray for the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities facing targeted violence in Bangladesh.

Titled 'Prayer for Peace', ISKCON released a circular that read: Please join your local ISKCON temple or center for special prayers and kirtans this Sunday, December 1, requesting Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Contact your local ISKCON temple for location details.

The decision follows a series of disturbing events in Bangladesh, including the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on sedition charges. Das and 18 others were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in October. Following his arrest and denial of bail earlier this week, protests erupted across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram.

On Friday, a mob shouting slogans vandalized three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, amid ongoing protests and violence following the sedition charges filed against a former ISKCON member. The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the Harish Chandra Munsef Lane area of the port city, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, according to BDNews24.com.

"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying.

Kotwali Police Station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack, stating that the assailants attempted to damage the temples. However, police reported that the damage was minimal, as a confrontation ensued between the two groups, with both sides throwing brickbats at each other.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, told bdnews24.com: “A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans.”

“We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," BDNews24.com said further quoting him.

India tells Bangladesh to protect all minorities

The violent incidents have strained diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh. On Friday, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing that it is Dhaka's primary responsibility to safeguard the life and liberty of all its citizens, including minorities.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar said, adding that the Indian high commission in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities in that country "closely".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Bangladesh to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of minorities and expressed hope that the case of arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das would be handled in a just, fair, and transparent manner.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has consistently and firmly raised concerns with the Bangladeshi government regarding threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minority communities.

"Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar expressed India's concern over incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities, including attacks on their homes, businesses, temples, and other religious sites.

"The government has taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh. Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh. The government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar noted that in response to these attacks, the Bangladeshi government had directed special security measures, including the deployment of the Army and border guards, to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations.

Regarding the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s expectation that the case would be handled with a fair and transparent trial.

"We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service," he added.

Jaiswal added that India has taken note of the ongoing legal processes in the case.

"We hope and expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned."

"It is our expectation that he will get a fair and transparent trial and his legal rights will be respected," Jaiswal said.

