Accept 'hybrid model' or Champions Trophy 2025 will happen without Pakistan: ICC's ultimatum to PCB

The ICC has urged Pakistan to accept the Hybrid Model for the 2025 Champions Trophy or risk exclusion, amid ongoing disputes over hosting rights, security concerns, and financial implications.

Image Credit: PCB/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an ultimatum to Pakistan, urging the country to accept the 'Hybrid' hosting model for next year's Champions Trophy or risk being excluded from the tournament. This decision comes after an emergency ICC executive board meeting in Dubai on Friday ended without a resolution due to Pakistan's continued opposition to the proposed model. The meeting, convened to finalize the tournament schedule for February-March 2025, faced a deadlock as Pakistan rejected the 'Hybrid' model, despite India's firm stance against traveling to Pakistan over security concerns. Under the proposed arrangement, matches involving India would be played in the UAE, while the remaining fixtures would take place in Pakistan. Although many ICC board members reportedly expressed sympathy for Pakistan's position, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was advised that the 'Hybrid' model represents the only viable solution to the current standoff.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Look, no broadcaster will give a penny to an ICC event which does not have India and even Pakistan knows that. The ICC meeting on Saturday will only happen if Mr Mohsin Naqvi agrees with the 'Hybrid Model'," an ICC Board source was quoted as saying in a PTI report. "If not, then ICC Board might have to shift the tournament entirely to a different country (could be UAE too) but it will be held without Pakistan," he added.

Image Credit: PCB/X

Friday’s meeting, chaired by ICC Deputy Chairperson Imran Khwaja in the absence of outgoing chairman Greg Barclay—who was unable to attend for unspecified reasons—was brief, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance. The meeting was originally expected to be Barclay’s final official engagement before the transition of leadership to incoming ICC Chairperson Jay Shah, who is set to assume office early next month. "All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.

Image Credit: X screengrab

In Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) stance, emphasizing that the Indian cricket team cannot travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. "BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a routine briefing when the country's Champions Trophy participation was mentioned. Also read: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

Image Credit: PCB/X

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi attended the meeting in person, having been in Dubai since Thursday to advocate for Pakistan’s position, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah participated online. Shah is set to assume office as the new ICC chair on December 1. If the Champions Trophy is rescheduled, it is understood that the PCB would face significant financial setbacks, including losing its hosting fee of USD 6 million and gate revenue. Additionally, Pakistan's annual revenue from the ICC, amounting to USD 35 million, could be substantially reduced. The ICC itself could face complications if the 'Hybrid Model' is not adopted, as official broadcaster Star Sports might renegotiate its multi-billion-dollar contract with the organization. The only feasible window for the tournament is from February 19 to March 9, as all other participating nations have bilateral commitments beyond that timeframe.

Image Credit: PCB/X

Given the current situation, the PCB could negotiate a substantial compensation package for having to share hosting rights, though hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan appears improbable. In response, Pakistan has the option of retaliating by refusing to participate in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in 2025. A senior BCCI official, well-versed in ICC politics, elaborated on the unfolding scenario, highlighting the potential for further tensions between the two cricketing boards. "Look, they can ask for Hybrid Model for 2025 Women's T20 World Cup but that will be a long shot. As far as the men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan's matches will be in Sri Lanka mostly. The India vs Pakistan can be decided later," he added.

Latest Videos