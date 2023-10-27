Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asian Para Games 2023: Another gold in badminton as duo of Tarun, Nitesh bag win in Men's SL3-SL4 category

    Indian para-shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar bagged yet another gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 as they secured a win in the Men's doubles SL3-SL4 category in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

    Asian Para Games 2023: Another gold in badminton as duo of Tarun, Nitesh bag win in Men's SL3-SL4 category snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Indian para-shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar bagged yet another gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 as they secured a win in the Men's doubles SL3-SL4 category in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. In the finals, the Indian pair faced defending champions Freddy Setiawan and Dwiyoko from Indonesia, ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 9-21, 21-19, 22-20. Their remarkable victory showcased an incredible comeback as they turned the tables after trailing in the match, being a game and 12-16 down, to emerge as champions in the decider.

    This win has now added to India's impressive medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2023, which stands at 94, including 24 gold, 27 silver and 43 bronze.

    Earlier today, Paralympics medalist Suhas Yathiraj clinched a gold medal in the Men's badminton SL4 category. In a thrilling contest that extended to three games, Suhas Yathiraj secured an impressive victory by defeating Malaysia's Amin. This win holds special significance as it marked Suhas's first triumph against his Malaysian opponent, following two previous encounters where he had faced defeat.

    In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a gold medal in the women's SU5 category at the ongoing Para Games on Friday. She exhibited her exceptional skills and commitment on the badminton court by defeating China's Yang Qiuxia with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19.

    Continuing the golden streak, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat contributed to India's medal tally by clinching gold in the Men's SL3 category. His closely contested victory over compatriot Nitesh Kumar with a score of 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 highlighted his prowess and resilience in the sport.

    Para athlete Raman Sharma made history by setting a new Asian and Games record in the men's 1500m T38 event, securing a gold medal with an impressive finishing time of 4:20.80 minutes.

    The day's success started with archer Sheetal Devi, who earned her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023. She triumphed over Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah with a score of 144-142 in the women's individual compound open event, reinforcing her dominant position in para archery. 

    On Thursday, Indian para-athletes achieved a historic milestone by surpassing their previous record at the Asian Para Games, securing more than 80 medals in the 2023 edition. This remarkable feat exceeded the nation's 2018 medal tally of 72, signifying India's strong performance in the prestigious event held in Hangzhou, China.

    "A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Football Bukayo Saka nears equalling Arsenal's three-decade-old record of consecutive league games osf

    Bukayo Saka nears equalling Arsenal's three-decade-old record of consecutive league games

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    Perfect 10's How armless archer Sheetal Devi became 1st Indian woman to win 2 Asian Para Games gold (WATCH) snt

    'Perfect 10's': WATCH armless archer Sheetal Devi become 1st Indian woman to win 2 Asian Para Games gold

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon