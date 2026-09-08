The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026 was given a grand send-off in New Delhi. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA President PT Usha unveiled the official jersey and motivated the 503-member team ahead of the games in Japan.

The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026 received a grand send-off in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. Mandaviya, along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, and Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav, unveiled the official contingent jersey ahead of the Games in the presence of athletes and support staff, according to a press release.

'Convert Pressure into Performance': Mandaviya to Athletes

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya urged the Indian athletes to convert pressure into performance, see opponents as opportunities & turn opportunities into achievements. “I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the performance of the Indian contingent, saying, “Sports is a sector where success is not just a matter of pride for the athlete alone – the athlete’s success is the nation’s success. Today, our contingent of 503 members is going to the Asian Games, and I am confident that we will put up a good performance.”

Spotlight on New Talent

Highlighting the growing depth of Indian sport and the emergence of young talent, Mandaviya said, “Of our 503 athletes, over 300 athletes are first-timers, so a lot of new talent is coming through.”

Applauding India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, the Union Sports Minister said, “We have ensured transparent and merit-based selection through open trials, with independent observers and camera monitoring. At the last Commonwealth Games, India won 13 gold medals; this time, our tally has improved by more than 35 per cent. I wish all our athletes and support staff the very best.”

Eyeing 2036 Olympics

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Indian sports, Mandaviya said the Government has opened new pathways for athletes to compete and excel on the global stage. He said, “Our target is 2036 – by the time we host the Olympics, we need to be firmly established on the world stage by 2036. This is a 10-year plan, with more than Rs 36,000 crore allocated to improve sports infrastructure.”

'A Responsibility and a Privilege': PT Usha

Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said, “A sporting journey is measured not just by medals, but by dreams. We are travelling as representatives of India. It is both a responsibility and a privilege. On behalf of the IOA, I would like to place on record our gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports for their continued support.”

The Asian Games 2026 will see the Indian contingent compete across multiple sporting disciplines in Japan. The 503-member contingent includes athletes and support staff, with more than 300 athletes set to make their first appearance at the Asian Games, underlining the growing depth and bench strength of Indian sport. (ANI)