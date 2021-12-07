  • Facebook
    Huge blow for Chelsea: Amid injury woes, midfielder Mateo Kovacic tests positive for Covid-19

    In a massive setback for current Champions League title holders, Chelsea, midfielder Mateo Kovacic had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their clash with Zenit St Petersburg.

    Huge blow for Chelsea Amid injury woes midfielder Mateo Kovacic tests positive for Covid-19 champions league zenit st petersburg
    Author
    Team Newsable
    St Petersburg, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:39 PM IST
    In a massive setback for current Champions League title holders, Chelsea, midfielder Mateo Kovacic had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their clash with Zenit St Petersburg. This news comes when key Chelsea players are out of action due to injury, adding more worries for the Blues.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's game, manager Thomas Tuchel said, "Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile, and it was pure pleasure to have him back." He added that Kovacic tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation. However, Tuchel did not mention if others in the dressing room would undergo a precautionary Covid test.

    An unhappy Tuchel said that not just as a manager, but even as a person living in these challenging times during the pandemic, he was well aware that something of this sort could happen. "This is what reality is at the moment, so we have to be ready to adapt and secure people's health," added the German.

    Mateo Kovacic suffered a hamstring injury during a training session in October, forcing the Croatian to miss the last eight games for Chelsea in all competitions. Kovacic, who has five Champions League assists to his name, joins a long list of players to now be ruled out for Wednesday's clash, including N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Jorginho. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, who was seen limping off the field at half-time during Chelsea's 2-3 Premier League defeat against West Ham over the weekend, returned to training on Tuesday.

    Manager Thomas Tuchel said that the team have 'an acute overload' due to injuries, and adding to their worries is the hectic schedule. Chelsea is due to play six more games in all competitions this month. The 48-year-old exuded confidence that tomorrow's Champions League clash will not be a problem in being overloaded, despite injuries to key players in central midfield.

    Tuchel said that the problem is the next Premier League clash on Saturday against Leeds United, which have been preparing well in advance for this game.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:47 PM IST
