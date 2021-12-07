Champions League: Ghost of 2000-01 season haunts Barcelona and Xavi ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona are set to take on Bayern Munich in a do-or-die Champions League clash on Thursday (December 9) in the final group stage tie. If the Catalan club lose, they face the possibility of not making it to the knockout phase of the competition for the first time in 21 years.

It is a do-or-die game for Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez, who are in a serious predicament in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. The five-time CL winners are set to clash against Group E leader Bayern Munich on Thursday (December 9) in the final group stage tie. Barcelona are currently second in the Group with seven points, two points above third-placed Benefica. If the Catalan club lose, they face the possibility of not making it to the knockout phase of the competition for the first time in 21 years.

The last time both teams faced each other was in the very first game of Group E where Bayern Munich trounced Barcelona 3-0. Thursday's clash will become a must-win tie for the Spanish side if Benefica sneak away with three points against Dynamo Kyiv on the same night.

One of Europe's most successful clubs, Barcelona, is undergoing a metamorphosis with former legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez in charge as coach and striker Lionel Messi transferred to French giant Paris Saint-Germain. The club has not bagged a Champions League trophy since 2015, and now they face the stark possibility of not making it to the knockout phase of the competition. A feeling that coach Xavi Hernandez would be familiar with.

How Leeds United became Barcelona's Champions League nightmare

It was the season of 2000-2001. Pep Guardiola was Barcelona's captain back then. He went on to become one of the best coaches in the world of football with his 'tiki-taka' game-play. The likes of Luis Enrique, Frank de Boer, Philip Cocu, Sergi Barjuan, Carles Puyol, Gerard Lopez, Simao Sabrosa, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo and Xavi Hernandez were in that squad. The team's head coach was Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, who was known for his stint at Real Betis in La Liga. However, he didn't last the entire season.

In the 2000-2001 Champions League season, Barcelona was drawn in Group H alongside AC Milan, Leeds United and Besiktas. No one dared question the club's form, having made it to the semis in the previous season before falling to Valencia despite winning one leg. In La Liga that season, Barcelona had finished second to a sensational Deportivo La Coruna team. They also undertook some key signings in the summer to boost the depth of their squad. Barca had spent a whopping 63 million euros to sign Arsenal greats Emmanuel Petit and Marc Overmars.

On October 24, 2000, Barcelona's Champions League fate was sealed. Having thrashed Leeds United 4-0 in the league's first meeting, with goals from Rivaldo, Frank de Boer and double from Kluivert, all eyes were at Elland Road. Mathematically, Leeds United and AC Milan were tied on top of the Group with seven points apiece. Barcelona was on four and desperately needed all three points. The Catalan club had succumbed to a surprising 3-0 loss to Besiktas.

The clash between Barcelona, with Sergi Barjuán as captain, and Leeds United got off to a flyer for the latter. Lee Bowyer scored inside the first five minutes of the game with a free-kick that caught Dutruel off guard. The Leeds midfield had to contend with Cocu, Enrique, Simao and Xavi to keep Barcelona out in the first half.

Although Paul Robinson, Alan Smith and Mark Viduka showed some brilliance up top, the second-half for Leeds was nowhere a smooth sail. Robinson was tested on multiple occasions as the Spaniards found form. Alfonso was close to netting a header, Rivaldo had a string of free-kicks close to the target, and a goal was also ruled out for offside. Barca's game had moments of magic that night, but a miracle was denied each time up to the 90th minute.

In the last moments of the game, Rivaldo eventually found his way past a youthful Paul Robinson. Elland Road, which was electric till this moment, erupted with boos. Leeds' Ian Harte kicked for touch after the restart in the 94th minute, and that was that. Leeds United snatched a lifeline away from Barcelona with a 1-1 draw. Leeds went on a run to the semi-finals of the Champions League. They drew with AC Milan two weeks later and came second in the Group. As for Barcelona, they were dumped out of the group stages, despite beating Besiktas.

Will history repeat itself?

Now, 21 years later, Spanish giants Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez are staring at a night like that. This week, a win against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena will ensure they secure a spot in CL last 16 as runners-up, regardless of Benfica's result. With a perfect Champions League record so far, the Bundesliga giants have already been confirmed as Group E winners. So, an away win for Barcelona looks like a daunting task for Xavi and Co. Let's also not forget it wasn't too long ago when the Spanish club suffered a harrowing 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Had Barcelona won their last match against Benfica, they could have very well wrapped up their last-16 participation in the Champions League this season. However, it ended in a goalless draw. As a result, all now rests upon this final Champions League group-stage game.

Let's look at how the odds are stacked in Group E ahead of the all-important clash.

If Barcelona loses against Bayern Munich and Benfica fail to win against Dynamo Kyiv, then Barcelona still stands a chance to progress due to having a two-point advantage. For Benfica to progress instead of Xavi & Co., they will have to beat Dynamo Kyiv and hope Xavi's men lose.

Suppose Barcelona lose and Benfica win against Dynamo Kyiv, the latter will qualify as runners-up. Barca will then enter the Europa League, missing out on the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. If both Benfica and Barcelona lose their games, Barcelona will qualify due to their two-point advantage.

However, it gets complicated if Barcelona draws with Bayern Munich. Should Barcelona draw at the Allianz Arena, they will only qualify in the last-16 if Benfica fails to win against Dynamo Kyiv. If Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona draw with Bayern Munich, the former's superior head-to-head will see the Portuguese side progress. If Benfica does not beat Dynamo, then Barcelona will qualify regardless of its result.

Wonder what Xavi Hernandez is thinking?