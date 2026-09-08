The firm reported its fourth-quarter results with adjusted earnings per share at $0.69, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.11 in the same quarter last year and analysts’ estimate of $0.62 per share.

The firm reported net sales of $7.64 billion in the fourth quarter compared to analysts’ estimate of $7.68 billion, according to KoyFin data.

It stated that sales included an approximately 500-basis-point impact from planned accretive optimization actions and a 150-basis-point headwind from the completed unwind of short-term project work.

UNFI cut net debt by $295 million to $1.54 billion and authorized a new $200 million buyback.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) shares rose over 2% in Thursday’s premarket after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

The firm reported net sales of $7.64 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) compared to analysts’ estimate of $7.68 billion, according to KoyFin data. It stated that sales included an approximately 500-basis-point impact from planned accretive optimization actions and a 150-basis-point headwind from the completed unwind of short-term project work.

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $0.69, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.11 in the same quarter last year and an estimated $0.62 per share.

UNFI Sees Fall In Operating Expenses

Gross profit rose 1.9% to $1.05 billion, with gross margin expanding to 13.7% from 13.4%, helped by network optimization efforts and a favorable customer mix. Operating expenses fell to $984 million, down from 13.6% of net sales to 12.9%, as cost-saving initiatives and improved distribution-center productivity took hold.

The company ended FY2026 with $1.54 billion of net debt, down $295 million during the year, with a net leverage ratio of 2.2x.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer, said the firm remains focused on helping its partners execute their growth strategies, accelerating its operating momentum, and returning to revenue growth.

UNFI also authorized a new $200 million share buyback program.

UNFI’s Guidance

For fiscal 2027, UNFI guided sales of $31.2 billion to $31.8 billion, below the $31.87 billion consensus estimate. However, adjusted EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.50 came in well above the $2.65 analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Koyfin.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UNFI remained “bullish” over the past 24 hours, amid high message volume.

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