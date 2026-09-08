Verizon will secure 80-plus million miles of Corning fiber and connectivity products from 2027 through 2032.

The deployment supports Verizon’s target of 40 million to 50 million broadband passings.

It will support both its consumer broadband expansion and the long-haul network infrastructure AI hyperscalers require.

Verizon said the agreement is specifically designed to help ensure sufficient supply for its broadband expansion and long-haul AI corridors.

Corning Inc. (GLW) stock rose up to 6% on Tuesday morning after Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) announced a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar supply agreement with the glass and optical-fiber maker.

Under the agreement, Verizon will secure more than 80 million miles of high-density optical fiber and connectivity solutions from Corning between 2027 and 2032.

Verizon said the deployment will support both its consumer broadband expansion and the long-haul network infrastructure AI hyperscalers require. VZ shares traded marginally in the green as of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Verizon Targets 40M To 50M Broadband Passings

Verizon said the new fiber supply will accelerate its push toward 40 million to 50 million broadband passings. The telecom company is building a converged architecture in which residential neighborhoods, businesses, cell towers, and enterprise data centers connect to the same high-capacity backbone.

“Securing this volume of fiber allows us to continue building the network of the future at an unprecedented scale,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon Business CEO.

Fiber Deal Also Targets AI Data Centers

The agreement with Corning also supports Verizon’s AI Connect strategy, under which it is deploying ultra-dense fiber cables along major long-haul routes to directly connect data centers. Verizon said high-density fiber is needed to provide the high throughput and low latency required by large AI workloads.

Corning will also supply products including its Contour Flow Cable, which allows more optical fiber to be installed within existing conduit pathways and increases available network capacity.

Corning’s Optical Business Is Already Growing Fast

The Verizon agreement comes as Corning’s Optical Communications business is posting strong growth. The segment's sales jumped 32% year over year to $2.07 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, led by a 65% increase in Enterprise Networks, while segment net income surged 77% to $438 million.

Corning has been firmly in the AI infrastructure spotlight since May 2026, when Nvidia announced a multiyear partnership that calls for a 10x expansion in Corning’s U.S. optical-connectivity capacity and a more than 50% increase in fiber-production capacity. Nvidia is also providing several billion dollars in funding/prepayments for new Corning plants, per a Reuters report citing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

The Verizon deal adds a long-term customer commitment running through 2032 as Corning scales its U.S. manufacturing footprint to support rising fiber demand. Verizon said the agreement is specifically designed to help ensure sufficient supply for its broadband expansion and long-haul AI corridors.

Retail sentiment for GLW shares on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier amid normal volume. Meanwhile, sentiment for VZ stock remains 'bearish'.

GLW shares have gained nearly 80% this year, while VZ shares have risen nearly 24% over the same period.

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