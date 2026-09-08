Solaris Energy Infrastructure cited stronger core power services and better-than-expected contributions from recently acquired businesses for its higher outlook.

Solaris raised its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance to $110 million to $130 million and fourth-quarter guidance to $145 million to $180 million.

Stronger core power services and recently acquired service lines are driving the improved outlook.

The expanded long-term contracts added more than $100 million of incremental annual adjusted EBITDA.



Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. (SEI) stock jumped over 8% in Tuesday’s premarket after the company raised its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) outlook, citing stronger performance from its core power services business and recently acquired service lines.

The power generation and distribution solutions company now expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $130 million, up from $90 million to $105 million previously. Fourth-quarter guidance increased to $145 million to $180 million from $100 million to $120 million, while Solaris initiated first-quarter 2027 guidance at $200 million to $240 million.

The revised ranges represent a 23% increase at the midpoint for the third quarter and a 48% increase at the midpoint for the fourth quarter.

Power Services And Acquisitions Drive The Raise

According to Solaris' September investor presentation, the higher outlook reflects stronger performance from the company’s core power service offering and recently acquired service lines.

Solaris reported $108 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, including $96 million from Power Solutions and $25 million from Logistics Solutions, partially offset by $13 million of corporate and other expenses.

Solaris’s Recent Acquisitions

In July 2026, the firm acquired Global Energy Services Alliance, adding installation, commissioning, repair, maintenance, aftermarket and operations-and-maintenance capabilities. The acquisition broadens the company’s full-cycle power services offering and is immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow, the company said in its presentation.

Solaris also acquired Omega Foundation Services in September, adding specialized engineering, procurement and construction capabilities for data centers, government and commercial and industrial projects. Solaris said Omega is also expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.

Solaris expanded three long-term contracts, adding more than $100 million of incremental annual adjusted EBITDA. The company said it has more than 2 gigawatts worth of long-term agreements with three leading technology companies.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits, however, remained “bearish” amid normal message volume, even as the stock climbed over 6% in pre-market trading.

SEI stock retail sentiment on September 8 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, SEI stock has risen about 9.4%, underperforming the Russell 2000 index, which has jumped about 19%.



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