CEO Phil Sansone said the F-16 win represents another expansion of Mobix Labs’ position across major U.S. military aircraft programs.

The order covers EMI-filtered connectors produced by Mobix Labs’ EMI Solutions unit at its military-approved facility in Irvine, California.

Initial shipments have already been delivered, with the remaining components scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks.

Mobix Labs previously reported roughly fivefold growth in component orders tied to the F-22 program after winning new and expanded business from two subcontractors in April.

Mobix Labs (MOBX) shares rallied in morning trade after the company announced it had secured its first production order for components used on Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“The F-16 represents another important expansion of Mobix Labs’ position across major U.S. military aircraft programs,” CEO Phil Sansone said, pointing to the company’s previously “demonstrated ability to expand” its business supporting the F-22 jet.

In April, the company said it saw a roughly fivefold increase in Mobix Labs’ F-22 Raptor component order activity after receiving new and expanded orders from two F-22 subcontractors.

MOBX stock gained around 46% after the market opened, climbing back above $1 and on track to post its first day in the green in the month of September. Meanwhile, LMT’s stock rose around 1.7%.

Mobix Labs Lands First F-16 Production Order

Mobix said the F-16 order was placed by a veteran-owned U.S. aerospace sustainment contractor supporting the Air Force’s F-16 fleet. It covers EMI-filtered connectors manufactured by Mobix Labs’ EMI Solutions unit at its military-approved facility in Irvine, California.

The connectors are designed to protect electronic systems from electromagnetic interference, an important function in modern fighter aircraft where radar, communications, navigation, electronic warfare and weapons systems operate in tightly integrated environments.

Initial shipments have already been delivered, with the remaining components scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks.

F-16 Fleet Set To Remain In Service For Decades

The F-16 is one of the largest fighter fleets operated by the U.S. Air Force, with aircraft serving across active-duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units.

The Air Force’s Service Life Extension Program is designed to extend the service life of upgraded F-16s from an original 8,000 flight hours to as much as 12,000 hours. The program is expected to support continued operation of portions of the fleet toward 2050.

New F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft are also being produced in the U.S. for allied air forces, extending the platform’s manufacturing and sustainment activity.

Mobix Labs’ order is for EMI-filtered connectors, which are designed to protect electronic systems from electromagnetic interference.

Mobix Expands Across Major Fighter Programs

The F-16 joins the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and F/A-18 Super Hornet among the U.S. fighter aircraft programs supported by Mobix Labs components.

Beyond fighter aircraft, Mobix Labs supplies components for Apache helicopters, U.S. Navy shipboard secure communications systems, missile programs, Gulfstream aircraft and certified onboard systems for Boeing 737NG aircraft.

How Is Retail Feeling About MOBX Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MOBX improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Sentiment around LMT remained in the ‘neutral’ zone.

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Some retail traders were already looking beyond the immediate stock move, with one Stocktwits user saying MOBX could be headed toward $2.

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Another trader said they had taken a large position following the F-16 announcement, citing Mobix Labs’ prior gains tied to component orders for Tomahawk missiles.

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MOBX stock has fallen over 50% this year and is down over 88% in the last 12 months.

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