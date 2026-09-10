Growing inflationary persistence and higher wholesale prices are driving bets that Federal Reserve policymakers will raise the benchmark interest rate in September.

Fresh data reveals August Producer Price Index figures surged beyond targets.

Equities retreated while Treasury yields climbed higher as investors weighed the pressures of impending rate hikes.

Producer prices rose 5.4% in August, higher than the 5.3% economists polled by LSEG expected.

Traders are betting that a benchmark interest rate hike could be on the horizon as persistent inflation keeps pressure on the U.S. economy.

Recent comments from central bank officials indicate that while a policy pause was previously anticipated, persistent price pressures across core sectors may compel policymakers to resume monetary tightening sooner than expected.

Fresh economic data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics added urgency to the debate. The August Producer Price Index (PPI) released on Thursday registered a monthly expansion of 0.4%, lifting headline producer inflation to an annual rate of 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% economists expected.

Core PPI figures—which exclude volatile food and energy costs—advanced 0.3% over the month, signaling that underlying pipeline costs remain elevated.

CME FedWatch Tool Gauges Shifting Expectations

Financial markets have quickly reassessed the monetary policy trajectory. According to tracking data from the CME FedWatch Tool, traders in Federal funds futures now price in roughly a 72% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will deliver a quarter-point rate increase at its mid-September meeting.

Federal funds futures continue to signal heightened expectations that policymakers will implement one or two quarter-point rate hikes before year-end, reversing prior forecasts that projected an extended pause in monetary policy tightening.

Equities Slide And Bond Yields Surge Under Deficit Pressure

The shift toward a hawkish policy outlook rattled Wall Street, with major U.S. stock indices facing downward pressure as investors recalculated future borrowing expenses and corporate profit margins.

Simultaneously, U.S. Treasury yields pushed higher across short and long maturities. Two-year Treasury yields, which are particularly sensitive to near-term monetary policy expectations, climbed alongside 10-year notes, with the benchmark yield trading near the critical 5% boundary. The iShares 20+ Year ETF (TLT) fell 0.7%.

Bond yields rose further on investor anxiety over the bloated federal deficit and rising energy costs, which require massive new debt issuance at a moment when interest rates are poised to stay higher for longer.

Retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish.’