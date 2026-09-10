Orchestra BioMed received an upgrade from BTIG while LifeStance Health Group received a price target hike from Barclays.

BTIG turned “more constructive” on OBIO after management indicated the Backbeat trial remains on track to complete enrollment.

The trial is testing a therapy in patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure who need a pacemaker.

Barclays said LFST shareholders’ offering helps reduce the overhang from private equity ownership.

Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) and LifeStance Health Group (LFST) were in focus on Thursday, with the stocks breaching their 52-week highs as Wall Street turned more positive on both healthcare stocks.

Analysts cited progress toward a key clinical milestone at Orchestra and a reduction in LifeStance’s private-equity ownership overhang.

At the time of writing, LFST shares were up more than 4% and trading at the levels last seen in November 2021, while OBIO shares surged 11% to their highest levels since February 2025.

BTIG Sees Over 40% Potential Upside In OBIO

Orchestra BioMed received an upgrade from BTIG on Thursday as the medical-device company approaches a key milestone for its late-stage hypertension study.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault upgraded Orchestra to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $10 price target, representing more than 40% upside from current levels. The firm said it has become “more constructive” after management indicated the Backbeat trial remains on track to complete enrollment around the end of the third quarter.

The trial, being conducted in partnership with Medtronic (MDT), is testing a therapy in patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure who need a pacemaker. Orchestra is targeting to enroll 284 patients, with primary results expected in the second quarter of 2027.

BTIG said Orchestra has now met several conditions it previously required before upgrading the stock, including staying on schedule and securing non-dilutive funding.

The company received $35 million in strategic capital earlier this year, including $20 million from Medtronic and $15 million from Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND).

Orchestra ended June with $110 million in cash and investments, which it expects will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

Retail sentiment surrounding OBIO on Stockwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish.’ The stock has gained around 40% so far this year.

Barclays Says LFST Stock Offering Reduces Private Equity Ownership Overhang

LifeStance Health Group received a price target hike from Barclays on Thursday, a day after existing shareholders launched a secondary share offering.

Barclays raised its price target on LifeStance to $15 from $13 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly. This represents a 13% upside from current levels.

On Wednesday, selling shareholders priced an offering of 22.25 million LifeStance shares at $12.35 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $275 million. The offering price was at a 3.5% discount to the stock’s closing price of $12.80 on Tuesday.

Barclays said the offering helps reduce the overhang from private equity ownership and added that LifeStance continues to execute well.

Notably, LifeStance is not selling shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds, which will instead go to the selling shareholders.

Retail sentiment surrounding LFST on Stockwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’ The stock has surged 88% so far in 2026.

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