At its Investor Day, SolarEdge laid out a multi-year financial roadmap and showed further progress in its push into power infrastructure for AI data centers, per TheFly.

SolarEdge’s medium-voltage-to-800 VDC conversion stage is now operating under load.

Jointly with Nvidia, it published an 800 VDC protection and grounding framework.

SolarEdge is in discussions with hyperscalers and neoclouds, but has no concrete customer order or agreement yet.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) reportedly said Thursday that it targets $2.4 billion in revenue by 2029 and also announced further progress on its Nvidia-linked 800 VDC powertrain for AI data centers.

At its 2026 Investor Day, the company projected a 2029 gross margin of 35% and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $360 million, per TheFly.

SolarEdge Advances Its AI Data Center Powertrain

Separately, SolarEdge said the medium-voltage-to-800 VDC conversion stage of its AI data center powertrain is now operating under load.

The company is developing a DC power architecture designed to carry power from the medium-voltage grid through conversion, distribution and protection to the compute rack. Its current data center platform includes a Solid-State Transformer (SST), intelligent power distribution, DC-UPS and Data Center OS.

SolarEdge also published a joint white paper with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) titled “800 VDC Protection and Grounding for AI Data Centers.” The paper lays out protection and grounding requirements for 800 VDC systems, including methods for locating and isolating faults while maintaining safe operation.

According to CEO Shuki Nir, the transition to 800 VDC will ultimately depend on whether these systems can be protected, serviced, and trusted at scale.

AI Revenue Opportunity Still At An Early Stage

According to TheFly, SolarEdge is also holding discussions with hyperscalers and neoclouds, though management acknowledged it does not yet have a concrete purchase order or agreement with a specific customer.

SolarEdge's fiscal second quarter (Q2) revenue increased 19.6% year over year to $346.2 million, while SolarEdge returned to non-GAAP operating profitability for the first time since Q2 2023, posting $10.2 million of non-GAAP operating income.

CEO Shuki Nir said strong demand in Europe combined with strength in U.S. C&I more than offset industry-wide softness in U.S. residential, driving overall year-over-year growth. The company is focused on scaling the Nexis platform and advancing SolarEdge SST to address the opportunity in “AI factories".

What Retail Investors Think About SEDG Stock

Retail sentiment for SEDG stock remained ‘bullish’ amid high message volume, making it among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

SEDG stock retail sentiment on September 10 as of 1: 20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

SolarEdge stock was trading marginally in the red on Thursday. The stock has rallied over 11% so far this year.

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