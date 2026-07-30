The Jeep maker saw its second-quarter net revenue climb 13% year over year, led by a 32% surge in North American revenue.

Q2 earnings fell to €0.12 per share, from €0.15 per share last year.

The automaker also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage increase in net revenues.

Stellantis expects a net tariff headwind of €1 billion to €1.2 billion for 2026.

Stellantis (STLA) remains confident in delivering its 2026 financial guidance as the company accelerates the rollout of its five-year growth strategy, with chief executive Antonio Filosa adding that the company’s new product launches are “on time and on track.”

The vehicle maker saw its second-quarter net revenue climb 13% year over year to €43.5 billion ($49.9 billion), beating Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai. However, earnings fell to $0.12 per share, from $0.15 per share last year.

“We improved performance across our key financial metrics with net revenues, adjusted operating income and industrial free cash flows all showing significant gains. With implementation of our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy well underway and this year’s exciting new product launches on time and on track, we remain confident of delivering our 2026 financial guidance,” Filosa said.

STLA stock was down 3% in pre-market trading on Thursday and is on track to snap a three-session winning streak.

Revenue Growth Driven by North America

The strongest performance came from North America, where revenue jumped 32%, while South America increased 6%. Revenue from Enlarged Europe was flat, and both Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific recorded slight declines.

The automaker also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance - a mid-single-digit percentage increase in net revenues and a low-single-digit adjusted operating income (AOI) margin. However, the company said it expects a net tariff headwind of €1 billion to €1.2 billion for 2026.

Vehicle Launches, AI Boost Key Focus Of FaSTLAne 2030 Expansion Plan

Unveiled in May, the €60 billion, five-year FaSTLAne 2030 plan includes more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 major refreshes across all Stellantis brands and powertrain types. The lineup will include 29 battery-electric vehicles, 15 plug-in hybrid or range-extended EVs, 24 hybrid vehicles, and 39 ICE or mild-hybrid models.

Stellantis plans to invest more than €24 billion in global platforms, powertrains, and new technologies. Beginning in 2027, the company will introduce STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive, three AI-enabled technologies designed to improve software, customer interaction, and autonomous driving capabilities.

The automaker is also targeting a significant reduction in vehicle development time, aiming to cut cycles to 24 months from as much as 40 months today.

Retail Calls STLA The Most Undervalued Stock In The Market

Retail sentiment surrounding STLA on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 130% increase in message volumes.

One user said Filosa’s turnaround plan will “attract high-level investors.”

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Another user called STLA the “most undervalued stock in the entire stock market.”

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The stock has been under heavy selling pressure so far this year, declining more than 45%.

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