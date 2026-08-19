Datavault AI reported second-quarter revenue of $6.8 million, up 287% from a year earlier but well below Wall Street’s $30 million estimate.

Datavault AI reported a $0.12 per-share loss, compared with the $0.03 loss analysts expected, while its net loss widened to $88 million.

The company also reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue target of at least $200 million.

CEO Nathaniel Bradley said the company is shifting its focus from building its infrastructure toward launching its exchanges, scaling SanQtum and converting contracted opportunities into revenue.

Datavault AI (DVLT) shares plunged in pre-market trade Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter revenue that more than tripled from a year ago, but still fell short of Wall Street’s estimates.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at a loss of $0.12, wider than the $0.03 loss expected by analysts, according to Koyfin estimates. Net loss surged to $88 million, more than double the $37.1 million loss seen a year earlier.

Revenue rose 287% year-over-year to $6.8 million, but was still far below analysts’ forecast of $30 million. The company also reiterated its previously announced full-year 2026 revenue target of at least $200 million.

DVLT stock fell as much as 17% in pre-market trading and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Datavault AI Bets On Second-Half Execution

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nathaniel Bradley said the company spent the past several months “assembling the technology, infrastructure and strategic capabilities required to bring Datavault AI’s platform to market at scale.”

This included the completed acquisition of NYIAX, the pending acquisition of CyberCatch under a definitive agreement, and the continued development of its SanQtum program.

According to Bradley, now that the foundation “is taking shape,” the company’s focus in the second half of the year will be on execution. The company plans to launch its exchanges, scale SanQtum and convert its contracted opportunities into “commercial activity and recognized revenue.”

Datavault AI Builds Out An Integrated Platform

Datavault's CEO said the company is positioning its acquisitions and partnerships as components of a broader platform rather than as standalone businesses.

NYIAX is expected to provide exchange infrastructure and intellectual property, while CLEAR handles identity and credentialing. Fiserv supports payments and settlement, IBM watsonx provides AI infrastructure, Available operates the distributed edge computing network, and CyberCatch is expected to add security and compliance capabilities.

"These partnerships were never intended to operate independently," Bradley said. "Together, they form an integrated ecosystem."

How Is Retail Feeling About DVLT Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Datavault AI shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day, while chatter increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

Retail traders debated whether to view the quarterly results through the lens of the reported numbers or the company’s longer-term plans. One investor described the quarter as “so bad,” while another argued that the company had made progress on its infrastructure and acquisitions.

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DVLT stock has fallen over 50% this year and is down 15% over the past 12 months.

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