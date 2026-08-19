Lowe’s now expects total 2026 sales of $92 billion compared to the earlier guidance range of $92.0 billion to $94.0 billion.

Net sales for the second quarter came in at $25.96 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

The firm expects adjusted diluted earnings to come in at the lower end of the earlier guided range of $12.25 to $12.75.

Its comparable sales for the quarter rose 0.2%, led by strong performance in Pro and home services sales, and a 15.7% growth in online sales.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) traded in the red in Wednesday’s pre-market after the company softened its outlook for the full year.

The company updated its 2026 outlook and now expects total sales of $92 billion compared to the earlier guidance range of $92.0 to $94.0 billion. Comparable sales is expected to be flat versus the prior year, compared to the earlier guidance of flat to up 2%.

LOW’s Q2 Performance

Net sales for the second quarter (Q2) came in at $25.96 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. The firm’s comparable sales for the quarter rose 0.2%, led by strong performance in Pro and home services sales, and a 15.7% growth in online sales. This was partially offset by persistent DIY macro pressures.

CEO Marvin R. Ellison highlighted that sustained growth in Pro, Online and Home Services led to the firm’s fifth consecutive quarter of positive comp sales, despite pressure in discretionary DIY spending.

“While the near-term remains dynamic, our teams are executing at a high level, advancing our Total Home strategy and investing to drive growth and profitability,” he said.

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $4.4. As of the end of July 2026, Lowe's operated 1,761 stores, representing 196.0 million square feet of retail selling space.

The firm now expects adjusted diluted earnings to come in at the lower end of the earlier guided range of $12.25 to $12.75. It stated that the fiscal year 2026 outlook also includes tariff refunds recognized in the second quarter and excludes any additional potential tariff refunds in the second half of the year.

What Retail Thinks About LOW Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding LOW turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago amid high retail chatter.

One user on the platform said they intend to buy the stock around $202. The stock is currently trading near $214.

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LOW shares have lost nearly 12% this year.

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