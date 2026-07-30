Rocket Lab signed a multi-launch agreement with Japanese satellite company iQPS to launch synthetic aperture radar satellites.

The three new launches are scheduled to begin in late 2027 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

The two companies had signed similar deals in April 2026 and October 2025.

The 18-meter-long rocket has completed 91 launches and successfully deployed more than 262 satellites to date.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock climbed 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company secured a third deal in nine months with Japanese satellite company iQPS.

RKLB stock is headed for its worst month amid a broader sell-off in the space sector. The shares are down nearly 50% since SpaceX’s listing on June 12.

The stock is also on track to gain for the first time in three sessions, having shed over 12% of its value in this period.

RKLB’s Electron Rocket To Launch SAR Satellites

On Thursday, Rocket Lab signed a new multi-launch agreement with Japanese satellite company iQPS, adding three more dedicated Electron missions to support the expansion of iQPS’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth-imaging constellation.

SAR satellites use radio waves rather than visible light, allowing them to capture images day or night and in all weather conditions.

The latest contract is notable because it is the third multi-launch deal between the two companies following similar deals in April 2026 and October 2025.

Launches To Begin Late 2027

The three new launches are scheduled to begin in late 2027 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. Each mission will carry one QPS-SAR satellite into a 575-kilometer low Earth orbit.

Rocket Lab says Electron is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket. The 18-meter-long rocket has completed 91 launches and successfully deployed more than 262 satellites, including seven QPS-SAR satellites.

Wall Street Sees Commercial Momentum Building

Rocket Lab has also been building momentum with large-scale government contracts. Earlier this week, the company secured a $266 million U.S. Space Force contract tied to missile-related launches.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Citizens on Wednesday reaffirmed its ‘Market Outperform’ rating and $130 price target, saying Rocket Lab is becoming one of the strongest-positioned companies in the commercial space industry.

Retail Sees Improving Fundamentals For RKLB

Retail sentiment surrounding RKLB on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said repeat business matters more than one-off contracts.

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Another user said that fundamentals will keep improving, urging investors to “hold strong and stay long.”

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The stock has declined more than 22% so far in 2026.

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