U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled that the company’s California pipeline can continue operating under federal rules, removing a key legal threat that had hung over the restart earlier this year.

The Judge’s updated rules shift main oversight to federal regulators instead of California’s state fire marshal office.

Safety standards from the earlier state process stay in place, but the state no longer has the power to block the restart under the old court deal.

The California pipeline is the critical link that makes Sable Offshore’s entire Santa Ynez Unit viable.



Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) rallied sharply on Wednesday, rising as much as 28%, following a federal court order that lets the company keep running its California oil pipeline.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled that the pipeline can continue operating under federal rules, removing a key legal threat that had hung over the restart earlier this year.

The stock closed up 19.5%, clocking its best day since early July.

Legal Hurdles To California Pipeline

The pipelines in question have been under court supervision since a 2015 rupture spilled over 120,000 gallons of oil near Refugio State Beach. A 2020 court agreement required state waivers from California’s Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) before any restart.

Sable bought the system in 2024 and restarted it in March 2026 after an order from Energy Secretary Chris Wright citing a national energy emergency. California officials and environmental groups sued, arguing the restart broke the old court deal and should be stopped.

The New Verdict

Judge Wilson on Wednesday modified the 2020 agreement, citing two major changes: Sable's new ownership and the federal energy emergency declared by the Trump administration in January.

The updated rules shift the main oversight to federal regulators rather than California’s state fire marshal's office. Safety standards from the earlier state process stay in place, but the state no longer has the power to block the restart under the old court deal.

The judge refused to shut down the pipeline. He also rejected California’s request to pause the federal energy order and sent one related environmental case back to state court.

Why Is The Pipeline Important To Sable?

The California pipeline is the critical link that makes Sable Offshore’s entire Santa Ynez Unit viable.

Without the onshore segments that carry crude from the company’s offshore platforms to market, Sable’s production would remain stranded at sea. The pipeline’s restart in March allowed Sable to begin ramping output, booking its first meaningful revenue and targeting higher daily volumes.

Roth Capital Partners described the decision as a win for Sable, noting the modification of the consent decree and the denial of the injunction. The firm said it expects a positive stock reaction, maintains its ‘Buy’ rating, and keeps an $11 price target. The price target represents a potential upside of over 100% from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

How Did SOC Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOC rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user criticized California’s pro-environment moves

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Another opined that the stock should double from current levels.

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SOC stock has lost 47% year-to-date.

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