The U.S. Treasury's plan to double its long-term bond buybacks pulled yields lower, sending spot gold up by $100 and triggering a massive surge in gold-mining equities.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF recorded its largest single-day percentage gain in four years as spot gold leaped over $100.

Starting September 9, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will double its monthly liquidity support buyback operations for long-term government debt to $4 billion or more.

Long-term borrowing costs eased significantly, with the 30-year Treasury yield dropping roughly 10 basis points to 5.19% following the announcement.

Shares of precious metals mining companies posted their sharpest advance in four years on Wednesday, led by a broad market surge after news that the U.S. Department of the Treasury plans to significantly expand its bond-repurchasing program, driving down long-term borrowing costs and reigniting interest in safe-haven assets.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) recorded its strongest single-day rally since 2022 as spot gold prices (XAU) rapidly jumped by $100 in less than 45 minutes, reaching a multi-month peak above $4,460 per troy ounce.

Treasury Doubles Debt Repurchase Scale

In an official release, authorities said that starting September 9, the U.S. Treasury will double the size of its liquidity-support buyback operations for government obligations maturing between 10 and 30 years, scaling them to $4 billion or more.

Officials underscored that the aggressive step was taken to bolster market depth and address emerging illiquidity across benchmark long-dated issues.

The intervention comes after intense pressure in debt markets earlier in the week, when the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond touched 5.31%—the highest borrowing rate for the U.S. federal government since 2007. After Wednesday's policy announcement, the 30-year yield plunged nearly 0.10 percentage points to 5.19%, its lowest level in two weeks, easing immediate concerns about elevated mortgage rates and tightening economic conditions.

How Treasury Debt Buybacks Lower Yields

In fixed-income markets, bond prices and yields move inversely. When the government steps into secondary markets to buy back its own debt, it acts as a large, price-insensitive buyer. This direct demand increase drives up the market price of existing bond issues.

Additionally, targeted Treasury buybacks inject fresh cash and liquid reserves back into the financial system while retiring older, less-traded ("off-the-run") securities. By absorbing these harder-to-sell bonds from dealers' inventories, the Treasury improves overall market functioning, boosts liquidity, and helps stabilize benchmark yield curves.

Cross-Asset Reaction and Broader Outlook

The Treasury's announcement rippled across multiple global asset classes. Alongside the explosive jump in gold, silver recovered its early-week losses to climb back above $65 per troy ounce. Major U.S. stock indices snapped a three-session losing streak, with broad equity benchmarks gaining ground as investors welcomed the prospect of lower borrowing costs.

Concurrently, ETFs tracking long-dated government debt posted notable gains, reflecting broad-based relief across fixed-income portfolios. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) gained about 1.5% on Wednesday.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) gained 3.5%. The SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ (QQQ) slipped 0.2% and 0.3% each.

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