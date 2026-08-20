Leadership Appointment Strengthens Operations as Duos Scales Its Modular Edge Data Center, Colocation & Infrastructure Solutions Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), a leading provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, announced the appointment of Dipan Patel as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), reporting to CEO Doug Recker, effective immediately. Mr. Patel joins the executive leadership team as Duos scales to meet growing customer demand for its modular edge data centers, colocation services, and technology infrastructure solutions. The appointment follows a series of strategic milestones, including the continued expansion of Duos’ Edge Data Center platform and broader growth initiatives.

As COO, Mr. Patel will have full operational accountability for the deployment of Edge AI data centers and GPU-as-a-Service platforms across the United States. In partnership with the executive leadership team, he will drive operational performance and build the capabilities needed to deliver on Duos’ ambitions as a next-generation AI infrastructure platform.

Prior to joining Duos, Mr. Patel served as a Digital Infrastructure Solutions Executive at Telstra InfraCo, where he was responsible for product strategy, solution innovation, and commercial monetization across InfraCo’s $25B+ national portfolio of data centers, fiber networks, exchange facilities, and critical communications infrastructure. Previously, as EVP of Strategy, Technology and New Business Initiatives at SBA Communications Corporation, he founded the company’s corporate growth division and led infrastructure investments in data centers, power solutions and open access fiber networks. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Cox Communications and Accenture, driving innovation, launching new businesses, and leading technology consulting initiatives.

“Dipan brings a unique combination of deep infrastructure, technology, and operational leadership experience that aligns directly with our Company’s next phase of growth,” said Duos CEO Doug Recker. “His track record of building and scaling businesses across data centers and communications infrastructure will be instrumental as we expand our Edge AI platform and execute on our growth objectives.”

“AI is driving a once-in-a-generation infrastructure buildout, and Duos already has a proven modular platform and a team that can move fast,” said Dipan Patel. “I look forward to leveraging my background to help scale our operations, execute on our growth strategy, and expand the Duos footprint.”

Mr. Patel holds a PhD in Digital Communications and a BEng degree in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College London. He is also a Senior Member of the IEEE and holds 12 granted domestic and international patents.

This appointment showcases Duos’ ongoing commitment to building a strong leadership team as the Company advances its strategy to expand its Edge AI-powered digital infrastructure ecosystem and drive lasting value for shareholders.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc. the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the “Edge” designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing, and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements<

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.<

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tom Colton & Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com

Media Contact

Duos Technologies Group

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424

duot@imillerpr.com

Source: Duos Technologies Group, Inc

Released August 20, 2026

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<