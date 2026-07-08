An independent arbitration panel ruled that developing Prime Medicine’s experimental drug for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency falls within its rights under a 2019 collaboration agreement with Beam Therapeutics.

The ruling clears the path for Prime to develop PM647.

BofA analyst Alec Stranahan reiterated his ‘Buy’ rating and $47 price target on Beam Therapeutics following the announcement.

The analyst said the ruling has only a limited impact on Beam.

Shares of Prime Medicine (PRME) rose 15% on Wednesday, while Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) shares fell about 4%, after Prime announced a favorable ruling in its arbitration dispute with Beam over its experimental drug aimed at addressing a genetic disorder.

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PRME stock is now on track for its best day since late January, if gains hold.

Legal Dispute Resolved in Prime’s Favor

An independent arbitration panel ruled that developing Prime Medicine’s experimental drug for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) falls within its rights under a 2019 collaboration agreement with Beam Therapeutics, the company said. The panel found that Prime did not breach the deal and owes Beam no money or damages.

The two companies, both developing gene-editing treatments for genetic diseases, had disagreed over whether Prime could advance this particular program without restrictions.

Boost for Prime’s Lead Program

The ruling clears the path for Prime to develop PM647, its one-time therapy designed to fix the main genetic mutation behind AATD. This rare inherited condition can cause serious lung and liver damage and currently has no approved cure for the underlying cause. It affects roughly 200,000 people in the United States and Europe.

Early lab studies showed the treatment restored healthy protein levels in disease models. Prime expects to file for permission to start human trials in the third quarter of 2026, with initial patient data possible in 2027.

Prime is also advancing a treatment for Wilson's disease into the clinic. Wilson's disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes excess copper to accumulate in the liver, brain, and other organs.

Analyst Reaction

BofA analyst Alec Stranahan reiterated his ‘Buy’ rating and $47 price target on Beam Therapeutics following the announcement. The price target implies a potential upside of about 24% from the stock’s last closing price.

The analyst said the ruling has only a limited impact on Beam because it narrowly applies to Prime’s PM647 program and does not affect the broader prime-editing technology, a gene editing technology that can correct many genetic mutations and is used by Prime Medicine. Stranahan noted that Beam’s main focus for investors is now advancing its own alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency program, called BEAM-302, following strong early data, and he views Prime as a distant competitive threat at this stage.

What Do Retail Traders Think?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PRME stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around BEAM rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory while retail chatter rose to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for new deals or partners upon the closing of the arbitration. “With the legal risk gone, financial constrain seems to be the only bottle neck short term,” they said. Prime Medicine ended the first quarter of 2026 with $135.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Another user highlighted the chances of an upcoming equity offering and dilution risks and noted that the company’s cash levels are at an “extreme low.” They pinned this as a reason for the stock not rallying higher on Wednesday.

“Multiple things are lining for prime including an very interesting chart. I expect a multiple from current levels by end of year,” a third user wrote, while highlighting the significant total addressable market around AATD.

While PRME stock has gained 31% year-to-date, BEAM has gained 33%.

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