The tech giants and AI startups are urging businesses and governments to make AI-driven cyber defense an immediate priority as attacks grow more sophisticated.

CrowdStrike, Broadcom, IBM, Oracle, Robinhood, Visa, Mastercard, and General Motors are among the other signatories.

Recent incidents involving OpenAI and Anthropic models have raised concerns about AI-driven attacks.

The signatories say AI can also help defenders fix security weaknesses and strengthen cyber defenses.

More than 100 companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), are urging businesses and governments to step up their cyber defenses as artificial intelligence makes cyberattacks more widespread and sophisticated.

In an open letter on Thursday, the companies called on organizations, governments, technology companies and AI firms to make cyber defense “an immediate leadership priority” and address weaknesses in their software.

Tech Giants Warn Of A Narrow Window To Act

The companies also called on cybersecurity firms to help defend against AI-enabled attacks, while urging governments to improve coordination with industry and among themselves to prepare for potential threats.

“The companies and public services our communities depend on — from hospitals to water treatment plants to the infrastructure that powers the internet — are at risk,” the letter said. It warned that AI-enabled cyberattacks will become “far more widespread and sophisticated” as AI models become increasingly capable.

“We have a limited window to strengthen cyber defenses,” the letter added.

The signatories also included CrowdStrike (CRWD), Broadcom (AVGO), General Motors (GM), IBM (IBM), Mastercard (MA), Oracle (ORCL), Robinhood (HOOD) and Visa (V), among others.

AI Models Have Already Breached Systems

The letter comes after several instances in which AI models have carried out cyberattacks, including cases in which the models went beyond controlled testing environments.

In July, models from OpenAI inadvertently hacked Hugging Face, an online repository of open AI models, in an incident that highlighted the potential for AI systems to carry out attacks at a scale that would be difficult for a human attacker to manage. OpenAI said on Wednesday that it could have reacted sooner to prevent the Hugging Face hack, reported Bloomberg.

Anthropic also recently revealed that one of its AI models breached the systems of three external organizations during a test.

Companies Warn Of More Complex AI Attacks

The letter’s signatories predicted that AI models will be used to carry out a growing number of increasingly complex cyberattacks in the months ahead, as companies continue to build AI models capable of both defending against and carrying out such attacks.

“Today’s AI advances are already giving defenders new ways to fix weaknesses that have accumulated for years,” the letter states. “If we act decisively, we can use the defenders’ window to make our digital world much more secure.”

OpenAI, Anthropic: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for both OPEAZZX and ANTHZZX was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing on Thursday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<