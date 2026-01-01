Patrick Soon-Shiong said the trial has been fully accrued and passed its one-year mark.

The Phase 2b trial is testing Tri-Ad5 vaccine in combination with Anktiva in patients with Lynch syndrome.

Tri-Ad5 targets three proteins found on precancerous and cancer cells.

The primary assessment at week 104 is expected around this time in 2027.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) shares gained in afternoon trade on Thursday, after Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong highlighted progress in the biotech firm’s first cancer-vaccine trial.

In a post on X, Patrick Soon-Shiong said the trial has been fully accrued and passed its one-year mark.

“The combination of Anktiva + vaccine against CEA, MUC1, and brachyury represents our first cancer vaccine trial. This time next year is when the second anniversary of the vaccine is evaluated,” Soon-Shiong added.

IBRX shares were up around 5% at the time of writing, and were on track to post their biggest weekly gain in more than two months.

Can The Combination Therapy Prevent Cancer?

The National Cancer Institute-sponsored Phase 2b trial is testing the Tri-Ad5 vaccine, in combination with ImmunityBio’s flagship immunotherapy Anktiva, in patients with Lynch syndrome. Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition that raises the risk of colon cancer.

Tri-Ad5 targets three proteins, CEA, MUC1 and brachyury, which are found on precancerous and cancer cells. The goal is to train the immune system to recognize and destroy cells carrying these proteins before the cancer develops.

Researchers will compare the combination with a placebo and use colonoscopies at the end of 52 and 104 weeks to assess for abnormal tissue growths. The primary assessment at week 104 is expected around this time in 2027.

Retail Turns Bullish On IBRX

Retail sentiment surrounding IBRX on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. IBRX was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user highlighted resistance at $8.5, breaking which could lead to a rally.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 330% so far in 2026.

Also read: Meta’s $18B Teen-Safety Settlement: Analyst Says Fears Of ‘Tobacco Moment’ Have Largely Gone Up In Smoke

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