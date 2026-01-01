Investors are now awaiting extra data from Sarepta’s mid-stage studies in two muscle diseases, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy.

Elevidys, Sarepta’s Duchenne gene therapy, is still limited to patients who can walk after earlier safety concerns tied to liver failure.

By year-end, Sarepta also expects to finish enrolling a study of Elevidys plus stronger immune-suppressing drugs in patients who cannot walk.

Earlier this month, the FDA pushed its decision date on Capricor’s Deramiocel, another drug aimed at DMD, by two months.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) rose 12% on Thursday, rebounding from July lows, as investors looked ahead to upcoming clinical data, while rival Capricor Therapeutics faced a setback with its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug.

The stock is now on track to post its best week since late March, though it is still trading below its 52-week high of $25.32.

Approved Drugs And What’s Next

Sarepta currently has four FDA-approved drugs, all designed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a severe, progressive genetic muscle wasting disease that primarily affects boys.

Investors are now awaiting extra data from Sarepta’s mid-stage studies in two other muscle diseases, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy. Those updates are due in the second half of 2026. Early single-dose data in March were seen as encouraging. The next batch will show whether the effect holds with repeated dosing.

Elevidys, Sarepta’s Duchenne gene therapy, is still limited to patients who can walk after earlier safety concerns tied to liver failure. By year-end, Sarepta also expects to finish enrolling a study of Elevidys plus stronger immune-suppressing drugs in patients who cannot walk. Early results from that group are slated for the first quarter of 2027. A separate FDA decision on converting two older Duchenne drugs to full approval is also due February 28, 2027.

SRPT’s Q2 Report

Sarepta’s second-quarter product sales were $328.7 million, including $98.1 million from Elevidys and $230.6 million from the company’s older DMD drugs. Total revenue fell to $401.3 million from $611.1 million a year earlier, largely owing to Elevidys getting limited to patients who can walk following reports of patient deaths.

Sarepta narrowed 2026 product-sales guidance to $1.2 billion–$1.3 billion, from its previous guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, and said third-quarter Elevidys sales may run below the second quarter.

Michael Severino, a former AbbVie executive, took the helm of Sarepta as CEO on July 28, ahead of the upcoming clinical data readouts.

Rival Setback

Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Duchenne cell therapy, deramiocel, hit a wall on July 29, when an FDA advisory panel voted 9-3 that the data did not show the treatment works for heart disease tied to Duchenne. The FDA later pushed its decision date on the application for Deramiocel from August 22 to November 22 after Capricor filed more study results and asked for a narrower use focused on arm function.

Though Deramiocel looks to treat the same disease as Sarepta’s approved drugs, they are different kinds of medicine and work in different ways. However, the delay to Deramiocel approval means one less Duchenne option is likely to reach the market soon, a positive for Sarepta.

How Did SRPT Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SRPT stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume improved from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

Stocktwits users are now anticipating a buyout for Sarepta.

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Another user opined that SRPT is “heading towards a monumental comeback.”

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SRPT stock has gained 2% year-to-date.

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