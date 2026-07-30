Investors looked at the chances of a short squeeze, new defense deals, company acquisitions, and Ondas’ growing autonomous technology business.

An SEC filing revealed that BlackRock owns 38.1 million Ondas shares, representing a 7.2% stake.

Short interest in Ondas has remained above 30% for more than five months.

Ondas announced more than $70 million in new orders secured over a four-week period.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) stock gained overnight as investors focused on BlackRock’s newly revealed stake and the company’s high short interest. The investment from a major institution has increased hopes of a possible stock rise, while investors continue watching earnings, defense deals, and progress in autonomous technology.

BlackRock’s Major Ondas Stake Draws Investor Attention

A SEC filing on Wednesday showed that BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has reported a beneficial ownership of 38.1 million shares in Ondas common stock, representing approximately 7.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The disclosure has intensified interest in the company’s future growth prospects. Some investors are watching whether increased institutional participation could influence sentiment toward the stock.

Ondas works on autonomous systems and advanced technology products, areas that are gaining interest from investors looking for opportunities in defense and industrial markets. Ondas stock traded over 1% higher overnight after a 13% slump in the regular session.

Ondas’ Short Squeeze Speculation

Despite announcing several defense contracts and strategic acquisitions this year, Ondas stock has dropped about 36% since March, while bearish bets against the company have remained high, with short interest staying above 30% for over five months.

Some investors are debating whether the combination of high short interest and new institutional ownership could create conditions for a potential short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when traders betting against a stock are forced to buy shares to cover their positions, potentially adding upward pressure to the price.

New Partnerships And Contracts Boost Ondas’ Defense Tech Growth

In July, Ondas announced several major steps to grow its presence in autonomous defense and security technology. The company completed its acquisition of DZYNE Technologies, bringing aerial intelligence, autonomous strike systems and related defense capabilities together under the Ondas Sentinel platform.

Later in the month, Ondas partnered with RSE Ventures to invest in FPF Defense, a company developing autonomous systems to counter drones and other aerial threats. Ondas also reported strong business growth during July. On July 20, the company received a $6.9 million order from the Australian Department of Defence for single-operator counter-drone systems. Two days later, Ondas announced more than $70 million in new orders secured over a four-week period.

What Ondas Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “well the good news is we have 1.48 BILLION in cash. if operating costs were 50M last quarter we have about 4 years of runway. as the revenue keeps increasing….. we will be cash flow positive this quarter.”

Another user said, “We got cash. We have completed major aquisitions. Contract coming we dont need to borrow a damn thing. We are not a retail business.”

A third use however differed, saying, show me an example of a successful company that launched by buying a bunch of small companies to get big. Success starts with a successful product, not quantity of products.

ONDS stock has cartered 30% year-to-date.

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