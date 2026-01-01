Trump praised CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and said Micron’s latest investment will help keep the U.S. at the forefront of AI and advanced computing.

Micron said last week that it would invest $10 billion over the next decade in a research institution focused on the memory supply chain.

Trump said Micron’s investment will create tens of thousands of jobs when combined with its previous $250 billion commitment.

The president attributed the broader wave of corporate investment to his administration’s policies.

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Micron Technology’s (MU) plans for a $10 billion investment in new research labs in the U.S., saying it would help keep the country at the forefront of artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

MU stock ended Thursday’s regular session 0.48% lower and extended its decline in after-hours trading. At the time of writing, MU stock was trading 0.8% lower.

Trump Calls Micron CEO ‘Fantastic’ After $10B Investment

“GREAT NEWS!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, calling Micron one of the “HOTTEST” companies in the world. He said the company had announced a “MASSIVE 10 BILLION DOLLAR Investment in new Research Labs” in the U.S. and said the move would help keep the country at the “absolute forefront of A.I. and Advanced Computing.”

Trump also congratulated Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, calling him “fantastic,” and said, “The Golden Age of America is HERE.”

Micron’s Investments Will Create ‘Great American Jobs’

Trump also pointed to what he described as Micron’s previous “TREMENDOUS 250 BILLION DOLLAR commitment.” He said the combined investments would create “over tens of thousands of Great American Jobs” and added that the U.S. was bringing “Critical Technologies BACK to the U.S.A.”

Trump attributed the investments to his administration’s policies, saying, “Because of our Great Policies, Companies are investing TRILLIONS.”

MU Announced $10B Research Investment Last Week

Last week, Micron Technology said it would invest $10 billion over the next decade in a research institution focused on addressing challenges in the memory supply chain. Micron Research Labs will bring together academia, government, the chip industry, and customers to advance semiconductor architecture and manufacturing.

Micron expects to break ground next year on a flagship campus for the research labs in the company’s hometown of Boise, Idaho.

Before that, in July, Micron said that it has increased its planned U.S. investment to more than $250 billion through 2035 to meet surging demand for artificial intelligence memory chips.

MU Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MU remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

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MU shares have surged over 228% year-to-date.

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