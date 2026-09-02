Exclusive preview footage of Grand Theft Auto VI achieved 31.1 million views, securing the top spot on Netflix worldwide.

The 27-minute footage drew 31.1 million views on Netflix after a six-hour exclusivity window before its wider release.

Grand Theft Auto VI claimed the top streaming spot across 87 out of 93 tracked countries, beating out major releases like The Whisper Man and season five of Outer Banks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is pursuing legal action against Discord Inc. through subpoenas after pre-launch leaks of more than a dozen video clips.

An early peek into Grand Theft Auto VI dominated streaming leaderboards, pulling in 31.1 million views to secure the top position on Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX) global viewership charts.

The nearly 27-minute video featured a detailed preview of the upcoming open-world title ahead of its scheduled November 19 release. Netflix held exclusive rights to stream the footage for six hours before it launched on YouTube and other digital media platforms.

Netflix Streaming Debut

The exclusive window allowed the video game preview to debut as the number-one title in 87 of the 93 nations Netflix monitored. The release outperformed major platform offerings, including the debut of the movie The Whisper Man—starring Robert De Niro—and the fifth season of Outer Banks.

The promotional strategy marks the first time Netflix has hosted marketing material of this nature for an unreleased video game. The precursor trailer, originally debuted in 2023, has recorded over 293 million views on YouTube. Netflix calculates its official view metrics by dividing total cumulative watch hours by the content's runtime, unlike YouTube, which tallies individual video starts.

High Commercial Stakes And Legal Action

The game's publisher, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., faces massive commercial expectations, given that the previous installment in the franchise generated over 230 million units sold globally. Industry estimates project the new entry will rank among the highest-grossing entertainment products in history.

The high-profile debut followed online security breaches. After more than 12 unauthorized video clips surfaced prior to the scheduled premiere, Take-Two issued a subpoena to the messaging service Discord, Inc., to identify the individual responsible for the leaked content.

TTWO Stock: Stocktwits Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes, even though TTWO stock dropped about 1.2% on Tuesday.

TTWO stock has dropped 15% year-to-date.

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