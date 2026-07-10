The company plans to use part of the proceeds to fund capped call transactions designed to reduce potential shareholder dilution.

Fermi is offering $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2031, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $52.5 million.

The notes can be settled in cash, common stock, or a combination of both, with final pricing terms to be determined at launch.

The company said hedging activity tied to the capped call transactions could influence the price of its common stock during and after the offering.

Shares of Fermi LLC (FRMI) declined more than 18% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced plans to offer $350 million in convertible senior notes due 2031 to qualified institutional buyers, subject to market conditions and other factors. Fermi also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $52.5 million of the notes within 13 days of issuance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The FRMI stock was the No. 3 trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Notes Convertible Into Cash Or Stock

Fermi said it intends to use the net proceeds, including any additional proceeds from the exercise of the option, to fund privately negotiated capped call transactions to offset potential share dilution, with the remaining proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company and will mature on July 15, 2031, unless earlier converted, redeemed, or repurchased. They will be convertible into cash, the company’s common stock, or a combination of both at Fermi’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other final terms will be determined at the time of pricing.

In connection with the offering, Fermi expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more financial institutions. The transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to the company's common stock upon conversion of the notes and offset potential cash payments above the principal amount, subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to buy additional notes, Fermi expects to use a portion of the proceeds to enter into additional capped call transactions.

Company Flags Potential Impact On Share Price

Fermi said the option counterparties or their affiliates are expected to enter into derivative transactions or purchase shares of the company's common stock while establishing and adjusting their hedge positions. The company said this activity could increase or decrease the market price of its common stock or the notes during and after the pricing of the offering, including during valuation periods related to any conversion of the notes.

FRMI Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for FRMI was ‘bearish,’ while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

Responding to the offering, one retail trader on Stocktwits said, “Fermi said it plans to sell more stock to investors to raise additional cash. The money is expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding its large AI power infrastructure projects and operations. Not good for existing shareholders, but a great opportunity for new comer’s.. let’s see.”

View this Stocktwits post

The FRMI stock has lost 1.74% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<