Elimination of the Pattern Day Trader Rule aided trading volumes.

Webull's Q2 revenue reached $198.8 million, surpassing estimates of $165.71 million.

Trading-related revenue increased 66% year-on-year to $147.7 million.

Reported earnings were $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year.

Webull (BULL) share price soared 11% after-hours on Wednesday after the stockbroking firm’s Q2 revenue and earnings surged past expectations, taking support from strong trading volumes during the quarter.

Trading-related revenue increased 66% year-on-year (YoY) to $147.7 million, while equity notional volume grew 73% YoY to $279 billion. Options contracts volume surged 68% YoY to 213 million contracts and increased 34% sequentially. Customer assets totaled $28.5 billion, up 79% YoY.

"Q2 was the best quarter in Webull’s history, with record revenue of $198.8 million, up 51% year-over-year and 24% sequentially," said H.C. Wang, Chief Financial Officer. "Adjusted operating profit reached $62.6 million, representing a 31.5% operating margin, while adjusted net income was $43.2 million."

The broker’s total user base reached 28.2 million users in Q2, up 13% year-on-year, its slowest growth in at least three years.

Pattern Day Trader Rule Elimination Helps

The June 2026 update to the PDT rules, under which traders are no longer required to maintain an account balance of $25000 to engage in frequent margin day trading, has helped Webull's revenue this quarter.

"...a record second quarter for Webull, highlighted by our successful implementation of updated active trader functionality following the June 4 elimination of the Pattern Day Trader Rule," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO.

Total revenue in Q2 increased 51% year-over-year to $198.8 million, surpassing estimates of $165.71 million. The company also reported a profit of $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year.

BULL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user was bullish on the company’s prospects and lauded its trading app.

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BULL stock has gained 7.5% year-to-date.

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