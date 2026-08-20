IOVA’s rally coincides with positive sentiment across melanoma-focused biotech stocks after Merck and Moderna announced successful late-stage data for their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting a third-quarter update to the company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

A formal program update on a pivotal mid-stage non-small-cell lung cancer study is due in the fourth quarter, while a potential UK approval of Amtagvi remains possible later this year.

Earlier this week, Mizuho raised its price target on IOVA to $11 from $10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics shares jumped 14% on Wednesday, hitting new 52-week highs near $7.99, as investors focused on upcoming commercial catalysts and broader strength across the melanoma treatment space.

The rally coincides with positive sentiment across melanoma-focused biotech stocks after Merck and Moderna announced successful late-stage data for their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine earlier on Wednesday. Investors, as well as Wall Street, view the results as a favorable signal for the overall treatment landscape that includes cell therapies like Iovance’s Amtagvi, which treats adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Iovance’s Upcoming Catalysts

Iovance has several near-term catalysts lined up. The most immediate catalyst is a third-quarter update to its full-year 2026 revenue guidance. After posting record Q2 sales of $99.3 million, management is reviewing the current $350–370 million range and is expected to raise it. At the same time, the company continues aggressive expansion of its authorized treatment-center network, targeting at least 110 active sites by year-end to drive further Amtagvi volume growth.

In late October, Iovance will present oral data from its SARATOGA soft-tissue sarcoma trial and supporting results for lifileucel plus Keytruda in frontline melanoma at a conference. A formal program update on a pivotal mid-stage non-small-cell lung cancer study is due in the fourth quarter, while a potential UK approval of Amtagvi remains possible later this year.

Analyst Weighs In

Earlier this week, Mizuho raised its price target on IOVA to $11 from $10 and kept its ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm pointed to strong commercial execution for Amtagvi (lifileucel) along with continued expansion of the company’s authorized treatment centers. Those factors, combined with residual post-earnings buying, fueled Wednesday’s gains.

Recent Earnings And Guidance Update

Iovance reported second-quarter results earlier this month, showing clear commercial traction. Product revenue reached a record $99.3 million, up 66% from a year earlier, with U.S. Amtagvi sales contributing about $91 million. Cash and investments are projected to support operations into the second half of 2028.

How Did IOVA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IOVA stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

“IOVA is still cheap relative to its expected future success,” a Stocktwits user wrote.

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Another user expects a buyout for the company after it announces positive lung cancer trial results later this year.

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IOVA stock has gained nearly 200% year-to-date.

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