CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Hudson River Trading to provide AI infrastructure for the quantitative trading firm's research and model-development workloads.

The HRT deployment will use Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 and HGX B200 GPU clusters, along with Spectrum-X networking infrastructure.

HRT joins IMC, Flow Traders and Jane Street among quantitative trading firms that have used CoreWeave's infrastructure for AI and research workloads.

The agreement highlights CoreWeave's efforts to expand beyond its largest technology customers, including Nvidia, Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, and others.

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares edged lower in pre-market trading on Thursday amid broader market weakness after the company announced a multi-year agreement with Hudson River Trading, adding another quantitative trading firm to its partners.

CoreWeave said that it will run its AI-driven trading research and model development on CoreWeave's cloud platform. The deal includes access to Nvidia's (NVDA) Vera Rubin NVL72 and HGX B200 GPU clusters alongside Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, built to handle the low-latency, high-throughput demands of large-scale model training.

"As we scale our AI and machine learning research, the AI platform we build on matters as much as the models we build," said Kevin Lee, HRT's head of Research & Development, adding that the firm chose CoreWeave because it "understand[s] what it takes to run AI in demanding production environments."

CRWV stock fell around 1.45% in pre-market trade as the broader market corrected after Wednesday’s rally amid Treasury yields pulling back. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the cloud-computing company remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. If losses hold, this will be CoreWeave’s third consecutive session in the red.

CRWV stock price performance year-to-date on August 20 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Finance Has Become a Core CoreWeave Growth Lane

The HRT agreement extends CoreWeave's push into quantitative trading. Earlier this month, IMC expanded its relationship with the company after initially running several CoreWeave clusters in production beginning in 2025. IMC Chief Technology Officer Rob Burke described the latest expansion as a "significantly larger commitment" to support growing model and data requirements.

In July, Flow Traders also selected CoreWeave as its primary AI cloud platform provider for foundation-model training and AI-driven quantitative trading research. Prior to that, in April, Jane Street and CoreWeave announced that the trading firm has committed $6 billion to use CoreWeave’s AI Cloud platform.

"Financial services is one of the most demanding proving grounds for AI," Jon Jones, CoreWeave's chief revenue officer, said. "HRT is one of the companies setting the standard for what it means to bring AI into production in a performance-critical environment."

The new agreement also highlights CoreWeave's effort to diversify beyond its large technology customers, which include Nvidia, OpenAI, Perplexity, Meta Platforms (META) and Anthropic.

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