Morgan Stanley expects investor focus to shift to readouts from the next part of the same trial in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia due in the back half of the year and other second-half readouts.

CRISPR on Friday announced positive durability data from the early-stage trial of its CTX310 at a conference.

The company has moved CTX310 into the next parts of the trial aimed at evaluating a fixed dose in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

CRISPR is also slated to report top-line data from the Phase 2 trial of RNA drug CTX611 in patients having total knee replacement, testing clot prevention without extra bleeding later this year.

Morgan Stanley on Friday cheered CRISPR Therapeutics’s durability data from its early-stage trial of CTX310 gene editing therapy as “encouraging,” but noted that investor focus remains on other readouts slated for later this year.

Morgan Stanley expects investor focus to shift to readouts from the next part of the same trial in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia due in the back half of the year and other second-half readouts. The firm keeps an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on CRISPR shares.

CRSP stock traded 3% lower at the time of writing.

Early-Stage Results

CTX310 is an experimental one-time intravenous infusion. It uses CRISPR gene editing, delivered in a lipid nanoparticle, to switch off ANGPTL3 protein in the liver. That protein helps keep triglycerides and LDL cholesterol elevated. The early study enrolled 15 adults with hard-to-control lipid disorders, including familial hypercholesterolemia, severe hypertriglyceridemia, and mixed dyslipidemia. All 15 patients now have at least one year of follow-up.

Effects rose with dose and held through 12 months in the trial, the company said. At the highest dose, circulating ANGPTL3 fell a mean 79% from baseline, with a peak drop of 89%. Triglycerides fell a mean 48%, with a peak drop of 78%. LDL cholesterol fell a mean 53%, with a peak drop of 84%. Most patients were already on statins, ezetimibe, or PCSK9 inhibitors, the company noted.

CTX310 remained generally well tolerated. CRISPR reported no dose-limiting toxicities, no treatment-related serious adverse events, and no serious liver-enzyme rises. No additional treatment-related side effects appeared after the prior update.

The company presented the update Friday at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2026.

sHTG Cohort And Other Near-Term Catalysts

The company has moved CTX310 into the next part of the trial aimed at evaluating a fixed dose. Management said it expects an update in the second half of 2026 focused on patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

In addition, CRISPR is slated to report top-line data from the Phase 2 trial of the RNA drug CTX611 in patients undergoing total knee replacement, testing clot prevention without increased bleeding. Further updates are due from early-stage studies of zugo-cel (formerly CTX112) in autoimmune diseases and blood cancers.

How Did CRSP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRSP remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

Stocktwits users expressed disappointment at the negative price action.

“Anyone long on Crispr should be hyped!,” a user wrote, adding that the readout was spectacular and strengthened the CTX3 lineup.

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Another user termed the data “very exciting”

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“...for a smaller population of high-risk patients with stubborn, treatment-resistant high triglycerides, CTX310 solves a problem that Lilly's drug cannot touch,” a third user wrote, referring to the drug VERVE-102 developed by Verve Therapeutics, a unit of Eli Lilly and Company.

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CRSP stock has gained 10% year-to-date.

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