Wall Street analysts responded to Salesforce Q2 earnings with a wave of price-target hikes, with Raymond James setting the highest target at $310.

CRM stock was on track for its biggest one-day gain since July 2020.

Analysts said stronger bookings and growing Agentforce adoption could help Salesforce return to faster growth.

Some analysts remain cautious, saying Salesforce still needs to prove that its AI growth can last.

Salesforce (CRM) shares rallied in morning trade on Thursday to hit a six-month high, on track to clock their biggest single-day gains in six years, after what analysts called a “narrative-changing” second quarter.

Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci said the results went a long way toward “dispelling the SaaSpocalypse” that CEO Marc Benioff had been fighting for months. He raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $270 from $228 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Analysts who took a more cautious stance on Salesforce also raised targets, suggesting the debate is no longer whether Salesforce can survive the AI disruption, but whether its emerging AI opportunity can deliver durable organic growth.

CRM stock gained over 20% in morning trade, trading at levels last seen in January, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

CRM stock price performance year-to-date on August 27 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

The shares were also on track to log their biggest single-day jump since July 2020, according to Koyfin data.

CRM stock’s single-day gains over the last six years. | Source: Koyfin

Wall Street Sees Salesforce Growth Reaccelerating

Canaccord said the organic reacceleration investors have been waiting for is “increasingly moving from thesis to the numbers.” The firm raised its price target to $270 from $225 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, pointing to Salesforce’s strongest net new annual order value growth in four years, near-record-low attrition, improving contract duration and 14% constant-currency current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO) growth.

Truist also pointed to signs that the pieces needed for sustainable organic growth are coming together. Analyst Terry Tillman raised his price target to $300 from $280 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing four-year-high net new annual order value growth and continued momentum in Agentforce, whose annualized recurring revenue has reached about $1.5 billion.

BTIG and Jefferies echoed the bullish view, raising their targets to $300. BTIG called the quarter “narrative-changing,” while Jefferies said investor concerns about Salesforce’s expected second-half reacceleration had been “soothed.”

Analysts Still Debate Whether The Growth Will Last

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Wood called Q2 “a step in the right direction” and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating despite raising his target to $235 from $185. He said stronger cRPO, better AI monetization signals and an improved organic outlook increased confidence in second-half acceleration, but questions about whether Agentforce can sustain stronger growth “keep the durability debate open.”

Citi struck a similar tone, calling the results “improved” but “not quite a step change.” Meanwhile, Wells Fargo was more cautious, stating that Salesforce’s organic exit growth remains below the level needed to reach its longer-term targets.

Rating Firm Old PT New PT Hike Strong Buy Raymond James $290 $310 +$20 Buy Truist $280 $300 +$20 Buy TD Cowen $240 $280 +$40 Buy Deutsche Bank $255 $275 +$20 Buy Stifel $250 $275 +$25 Buy BTIG $255 $300 +$45 Buy Goldman Sachs $242 $271 +$29 Buy Guggenheim $228 $270 +$42 Buy Canaccord $225 $270 +$45 Buy Jefferies $250 $300 +$50 Outperform Oppenheimer $250 $275 +$25 Outperform Evercore ISI $250 $290 +$40 Outperform Bernstein $173 $195 +$22 Outperform BMO Capital $230 $260 +$30 Outperform Mizuho $250 $265 +$15 Outperform Baird $225 $275 +$50 Overweight JPMorgan $250 $265 +$15 Overweight Barclays $236 $276 +$40 Market Perform Northland $202 $253 +$51 Sector Perform RBC Capital $210 $250 +$40 Equal Weight Morgan Stanley $185 $235 +$50 Equal Weight Wells Fargo $205 $230 +$25 Neutral DA Davidson $175 $200 +$25 Neutral Citi $204 $233 +$29 Neutral UBS $210 $240 +$30

How Is Retail Feeling About CRM Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRM flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day, and chatter rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels. Platform data showed message volume had surged over 1,000% in the last 24 hours.

CRM stock retail sentiment on August 27 as of 10:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One trader pointed to a bullish monthly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover, comparing the setup with Salesforce’s recovery from its 2022 bear-market lows.

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Another argued that the earnings report provided a strong signal that AI will help software companies rather than make them obsolete.

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Despite Thursday’s rally, CRM stock remains down by over 6% year-to-date and has only gained around 1% in the past 12 months.

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