The quantum firm received a $20 million follow-on contract from NASA to develop quantum sensor technologies to measure Earth’s gravitational field.

The contract is part of NASA’s investment in the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission to fly the world’s first space-based quantum gravity sensor.

The sensor will be able to measure small changes in Earth’s gravitational field, which can reveal how water, ice, and underground natural resources shift over time.

Last week, Infleqtion raised its 2026 outlook to around $45.1 million from $43 million.

Infleqtion (INFQ) was on investors’ radar on Thursday after the quantum firm received a $20 million follow-on contract from NASA to develop and demonstrate quantum sensor technologies to measure Earth’s gravitational field.

At the time of writing, INFQ shares were up around 6% and are on track to post a fifth consecutive gain in five weeks.

NASA’s Investment Adds Up To $40M

The award brings NASA’s total investment in the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) mission to $40 million and moves the project into its next stage of hardware development and testing.

The mission aims to fly the world’s first space-based quantum gravity sensor. The device will measure small changes in Earth’s gravitational field, which can reveal how water, ice, and underground natural resources shift over time, and support climate research and national-security planning.

Hardware development is expected to continue through 2027, followed by a planned launch to low Earth orbit in 2030, the company said.

The award adds to Infleqtion’s growing government-backed business across space, defense and energy, which helped drive second-quarter revenue up 157% to $13.5 million and prompted the company to raise its 2026 outlook to around $45.1 million from $43 million last week.

INFQ Bulls Eye $40

Retail sentiment surrounding INFQ on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock could rise to at least $40 by next year. This would represent a 182% increase from current levels.

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Another user expects the company to “double or triple revenue next year.”

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The stock is down around 9% since its listing in February this year.

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