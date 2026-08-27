The biotech firm announced plans to raise $2 billion through convertible notes, which could be increased to $2.3 billion.

The convertible notes are expected to mature in 2032.

Moderna plans to purchase a capped-call hedge covering the shares, expand its oncology business and repay debt.

Moderna, along with Merck, is conducting nine studies covering melanoma, lung, bladder, kidney, pancreatic and gastric cancers.

Moderna (MRNA) returned to the spotlight on Thursday after the biotech firm announced plans to raise $2 billion through convertible notes to potentially fund its growing oncology business, just days after a major clinical win for its mRNA cancer vaccine.

At the time of writing, MRNA stock was trading 4.6% lower in pre-market.

What Will Moderna Use The Proceeds For?

The convertible notes, which will mature in 2032, could be increased to $2.3 billion if the buyers purchase additional notes. If the notes convert into stock, issuing new shares could dilute existing shareholders.

To reduce that risk, Moderna plans to purchase a capped-call hedge covering the shares. While a portion of the proceeds is expected to cover the cost of the hedge, Moderna expects to use the remainder to expand its oncology business and repay debt.

Moderna’s Oncology Pipeline Includes Nine Studies

The financing follows an important clinical win for Moderna’s oncology pipeline. Last week, its personalized mRNA cancer treatment, Intismeran Autogene, met the main goals of a pivotal Phase 3 melanoma study.

The treatment, developed with Merck (MRK), improved the time patients lived without their cancer returning or spreading when combined with Keytruda, compared with Keytruda alone.

Moderna and Merck are now evaluating the approach across nine studies covering melanoma, lung, bladder, kidney, pancreatic and gastric cancers.

Retail Sees Bull Trap

Retail sentiment surrounding MRNA on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user called it a “bull trap” and expects the stock to fall further when the market opens.

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Another user speculated that an institutional investor group could be interested.

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The stock has gained around 380% so far in 2026.

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