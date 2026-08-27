Citi raised its price target to $260, the highest target among the analysts cited.

DA Davidson delivered the largest price target increase, raising its target by $53.75 to $245.

Most analysts cited the 51% year-over-year increase in net new ARR to roughly $333 million as the reason for the price target hike.

Several firms also noted improving demand across CrowdStrike’s core endpoint business in addition to its AI offerings.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock surged in morning trade on Thursday after the cybersecurity company delivered a strong second quarter, prompting a broad wave of price target increases from Wall Street analysts.

According to TheFly, analysts pointed to accelerating demand across CrowdStrike’s core endpoint business, AI-powered security products and Falcon Flex platform, while several said the results could mark a broader inflection in cybersecurity spending.

DA Davidson went a step further, saying CrowdStrike’s 2024 software outage, which the firm called the “Mythos Moment,” may have increased customer urgency to modernize cybersecurity stacks. However, KeyBanc stated that its conversations with customers suggest demand has not fully inflected yet.

CRWD stock rose 16% in morning trade, climbing back above the $200 mark and marking its biggest single-day surge since April 2025. The shares were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

CRWD stock’s single-day gains since January 2025. | Source: Koyfin

Citi Leads Wall Street’s CrowdStrike Price Targets

Citi had the highest price target among the analysts cited, raising its target to $260 from $250 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The target implies potential upside of more than 37% from Wednesday’s close.

Meanwhile, DA Davidson made the largest dollar increase, raising its target to $245 from $191.25, a $53.75 increase, or about 28.1%. The firm maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating and pointed to a record pipeline, accelerating Falcon Flex momentum, vendor consolidation and early contributions from AI Detection and Response.

The firm said customer urgency to modernize cybersecurity stacks has increased following the “Mythos Moment,” its reference to CrowdStrike’s July 2024 software outage. The incident disrupted businesses around the world and became a prominent example of the operational risks associated with cybersecurity software and IT infrastructure.

Analysts See A Demand Inflection

Several analysts focused on CrowdStrike’s acceleration in net new annual recurring revenue, which reached roughly $333 million in the quarter, up 51% year over year.

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $238 from $227 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm said the results “extinguished concerns around how long it would take for the increased threat environment to turn to customer traction,” while pointing to continued acceleration in endpoint detection and response, exposure management and AIDR.

Canaccord raised its target to $210 from $185 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm called the $333 million net new ARR an all-time quarterly record and noted that it came in $48 million above the guidance midpoint.

Some analysts noted the that CrowdStrike’s moment is not limited to its newer AI offerings. Raymond James, BMO and BTIG all pointed to improving momentum in the company’s core endpoint business.

KeyBanc Offers A Note Of Caution

While KeyBanc raised its target to $245 from $240 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on CrowdStrike shares, the firm questioned whether the recent demand acceleration can persist into 2027.

The firm said upcoming results will help determine whether AI-driven cybersecurity demand is broadening across the market or remains concentrated among platform vendors. KeyBanc also said conversations with customers suggest demand has not fully inflected yet.

Analyst/Firm Previous PT New PT % Hike Rating Implied Upside/(Downside) Citi $250.00 $260.00 4.0% Buy 37.4% Needham $235.00 $250.00 6.4% Buy 32.1% UBS $235.00 $250.00 6.4% Buy 32.1% Mizuho $240.00 $250.00 4.2% Outperform 32.1% Rosenblatt $206.00 $250.00 21.4% Buy 32.1% TD Cowen $235.00 $250.00 6.4% Buy 32.1% DA Davidson $191.25 $245.00 28.1% Buy 29.5% BTIG $237.00 $245.00 3.4% Buy 29.5% KeyBanc $240.00 $245.00 2.1% Overweight 29.5% Raymond James $188.00 $240.00 27.7% Outperform 26.9% Piper Sandler $188.00 $240.00 27.7% Overweight 26.9% Stifel $230.00 $240.00 4.3% Buy 26.9% Jefferies $230.00 $240.00 4.3% Buy 26.9% Morgan Stanley $227.00 $238.00 4.8% Overweight 25.8% BMO Capital $186.25 $235.00 26.2% Outperform 24.2% Goldman Sachs $208.00 $230.00 10.6% Buy 21.6% Baird $220.00 $230.00 4.5% Neutral 21.6% Canaccord $185.00 $210.00 13.5% Buy 11.0% Roth Capital $196.00 $200.00 2.0% Buy 5.7% Bernstein $103.00 $119.00 15.5% Market Perform (37.1%)

How Is Retail Feeling About CRWD Stock Post-Earnings?

Retail activity pointed to a similar shift in sentiment. On Stocktwits, sentiment around CrowdStrike trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter and message volume up more than 270% over the past 24 hours.

CRWD stock retail sentiment on August 27 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail traders on the platform pointed to CrowdStrike’s potential to benefit from the AI spending boom, with some arguing that the cybersecurity company could emerge as an under-the-radar beneficiary while Nvidia (NVDA) captures much of the market’s attention.

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Others noted the cluster of Wall Street price targets around $240 to $250, suggesting that the latest analyst revisions could provide further upside for the stock.

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CRWD stock has gained nearly 60% this year and over 80% in the last 12 months, not accounting for Thursday’s pre-market movement.

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