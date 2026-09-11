OpenAI has debuted "ChatGPT for Financial Services," integrating specialized institutional data feeds and its new GPT-6 Astra model.

Designed specifically for equity researchers and investment bankers, the new tool automates research drafting, financial modeling, and the creation of client-facing deliverables formatted to proprietary corporate templates.

The service combines OpenAI's latest GPT-6 Astra model with embedded institutional content from premier financial data providers, including PitchBook, Daloopa, and LSEG News.

The release marks OpenAI's latest push to capture enterprise clients and compete directly with Anthropic as both AI giants prepare for potential public offerings.

OpenAI announced the launch of "ChatGPT for Financial Services," a specialized artificial intelligence solution tailored for equity researchers, investment bankers, and corporate finance teams.

The platform represents the artificial intelligence startup's latest attempt to expand its high-margin enterprise business and gain a firmer foothold among major financial institutions. The launch comes as OpenAI accelerates efforts to compete with rival Anthropic PBC, with both firms pursuing commercial dominance ahead of prospective initial public offerings.

Integrated Institutional Data And Models

The new product pairs OpenAI’s advanced GPT-6 Astra reasoning model with built-in institutional datasets. By integrating real-time and fundamental financial data directly into the chat interface, the platform aims to give analysts immediate access to critical market information.

Included data sources feature company information and research feeds from PitchBook, which provides private market intelligence, venture capital activity, and corporate profiles. Daloopa for detailed financial modeling inputs, company metrics, and audited balance sheets, and LSEG News for real-time financial journalism, breaking market news, and regulatory developments.

OpenAI confirmed that as new, more capable AI architectures are developed, the financial service will automatically incorporate these next-generation models.

Tailored Solutions For Wall Street

The platform's core objective is to reduce the manual labor typically required to compile pitch books, financial models, and research briefs. Using firm-specific formatting, the tool can transform unstructured data, earnings transcripts, and company fundamentals into customized client deliverables and spreadsheet models.

To meet Wall Street’s strict compliance and accuracy standards, the software features granular, line-item citations. Users can click on specific figures or claims within an AI-generated document to trace the output directly back to the original source document, earnings call transcript, or financial statement.

"We're effectively teaching ChatGPT to research like an analyst and back up its conclusions like an analyst," said Nick Turley, Vice President of Product at OpenAI.

Monetizing The Enterprise

Targeting major financial institutions aligns with OpenAI's strategic push to expand its B2B footprint. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference in San Francisco, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar noted that the company’s enterprise customer base grew to account for roughly half of its total business revenue earlier this year, balancing out its long-standing consumer subscriptions.

The competitive landscape in enterprise AI remains tight, especially as Anthropic aggressively courts corporate clients. Anthropic is expected to launch its initial public offering as early as this fall, ahead of OpenAI's expected filing.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for OpenAI was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

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