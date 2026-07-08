Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said investors need "tough love," urging them to focus on Bitcoin's fundamentals rather than waiting for a catalyst to rescue prices.

Benjamin Cowen compared Bitcoin's cycle to the World Cup, arguing both follow recurring four-year patterns.

The comments came as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 19, placing market sentiment in "Extreme Fear" territory.

Both analysts argued that Bitcoin's weakness reflects a familiar phase of the market cycle, not a breakdown in the asset's long-term thesis.

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen said on Tuesday that Bitcoin (BTC) and the World Cup "are similar" in that "they both have 4-year cycles," framing the current downturn as a predictable phase investors have seen before rather than a break from the pattern.

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Cowen's comparison landed at an ironic moment for that argument: the crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 19, entering "Extreme Fear" territory, as Bitcoin sentiment soured across the broader market. Cowen's interpretation is that the index value is merely the current position of the pattern, rather than a sign that something has gone awry.

Source: @benjamincowen/x

Balchunas Says Market Needs ‘Tough Love’

That same tension, cyclical fear as a normal stage rather than a crisis, ran through separate comments from Bloomberg Intelligence senior exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst Eric Balchunas.

Balchunas said crypto investors needed "tough love" right now, rather than a rescue. He urged the market to "kick the dependency on narratives and intermediaries" and get "back to the basics," describing Bitcoin as "censorship-resistant" and one of "the only easily accessible things govts can't debase into oblivion."

Balchunas's remarks came in response to investor Lyn Alden saying that "nothing is coming to save Bitcoin" and that "the asset just has to survive on its own merits." Bitcoin’s price was down over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘normal’ zone over the past day.

Bitcoin’s Fate Will Be Decided By Balance Sheet Adoption

However, not all are in the same boat. The halving will always be an integral part of Bitcoin’s monetary architecture, as it reduces new supply and underlines the credibility of the 21 million coin cap, said Strategy’s (MSTR) Michael Saylor on Sunday. “But the four-year cycle is no longer the dominant model,” said Saylor.

Source: saylor/x

Source: @saylor/x

He argued that Bitcoin has grown too institutional, too global, too liquid, and too intertwined with capital markets to be explained largely through a retail-driven cycle.

Saylor believes that the cryptocurrency's long-term path over the next decade will be driven less by declining miner issuance and more by increasing capital flows, including inflows from spot ETFs, corporate treasury allocations, sovereign reserves, bank credit, derivatives, insurance, collateral, structured credit, and broader global savings. “Not just more buyers, but more balance sheets,” said Saylor, describing the shift as the next stage of Bitcoin adoption.

Read also: Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Needs Just 3.3% Annual Growth To Fund Strategy's STRC Dividends 'Indefinitely'

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