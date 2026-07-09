CEO John Giamatteo disclosed a stock sale as the company bets on AI-driven growth.

Giamatteo's shares came from vested restricted stock units awarded as executive compensation.

Other filings also showed executives, including CFO Tim Foote and HR chief Jennifer Armstrong-Owen, sold shares.

BlackBerry has gained investor support after posting its first positive first-quarter operating cash flow in nine years and raising its full-year outlook.

BlackBerry’s (BB) stock inched lower overnight on Wednesday as an SEC filing showed CEO John Giamatteo sold up to 125,000 common shares valued at roughly $1.38 million, even as the company continues to build on 26% revenue growth and expands its QNX software platform into emerging physical AI and robotics applications.

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BB Reports Series Of Insider Transactions

The filing, submitted on Wednesday, states that Giamatteo, who also serves as the President of the company’s cyber security business, sold the shares through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Executive Financial Services.

The shares were acquired through restricted stock units that vested under the company's registered compensation plans. According to the disclosure, 76,485 shares vested on Jan. 4, 2023, while another 48,515 shares vested on Jan. 4, 2024. Both grants were received as part of executive compensation.

Several filings from July 2 also indicated that multiple insiders cashed out to satisfy required tax withholding after equity awards vested.

CFO Tim Foote reported the conversion of 7,375 restricted stock units (RSUs), along with the sale of 25,878 shares at weighted average prices of $11.22 and $12.55. Jennifer Armstrong-Owen, BlackBerry's senior vice president and chief people officer, reported a similar pattern. Her filing disclosed the vesting of 6,146 RSUs and the sale of 2,556 shares.

BlackBerry stock edged 0.7% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday.

BlackBerry Bets On QNX And Physical AI For Future Growth

BlackBerry continues to enjoy investors’ support as it returned to profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, generated its first positive first-quarter operating cash flow in nine years, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 8%–13%.

At BlackBerry's annual shareholder meeting, Giamatteo said the company plans to grow beyond automotive software by expanding its QNX platform into robotics, physical AI, factory automation and medical technology.

He also said the Alloy Kore platform could increase BlackBerry's software revenue per vehicle, with the first customer win expected this fiscal year.

What BB Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BB remained ‘bearish’ with a 61% slump in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “BlackBerry $BB is one of the most misunderstood companies right now despite making its largest progress since their cellphone era. They have been silently creating a MOAT within a niche that can easily become one of the most important assets in the growth of biotech and physical AI.”

Another user said, “Would you risk being short BlackBerry knowing Alloy Kore revenue will be greater than 100 percent of current QNX revenue and that is the low estimate from BlackBerry Management.”

BB stock has gained over 193% year-to-date.

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