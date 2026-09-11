According to a CNBC report on Friday, Situational Awareness was also active in names like SK Hynix, SanDisk and the Roundhill Memory ETF.

It is unclear whether Leopold Aschenbrenner raised new money for the latest trades, the report said.

The fund’s 13F filing on August 14 showed about $20.24 billion of reportable holdings, as of June 30, 2026.

Situational Awareness ultimately sold most of its public-equity portfolio to Ken Griffin’s Citadel at a discount in July.

Leopold Aschenbrenner’s Situational Awareness is reportedly back in public markets just weeks after an AI rout forced the hedge fund to unload most of its public portfolio.

According to a CNBC report on Friday, citing sources, Situational Awareness recently bought options tied to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Bloom Energy (BE) and CoreWeave (CRWV). According to the report, SK Hynix (SKHY), SanDisk (SNDK), and the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) were among the other names where Situational Awareness was active.

It remains unclear whether the positions are bullish or bearish. It is also not known whether Aschenbrenner raised new money for the latest trades or used funds left after the July selloff and sale to Citadel, the report added.

At the time of writing, AMD was up over 2%, BE shares jumped 6.8%, CRWV was up 1.5%, and SNDK traded 3.4% lower.

Situational Awareness’ July Rout

Aschenbrenner founded Situational Awareness in 2024 after gaining attention for his writings predicting rapid advances toward artificial general intelligence. The fund subsequently grew to more than $20 billion in assets at the end of June before a sharp selloff reduced its portfolio value by 67% in July.

Situational Awareness ultimately sold most of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin’s Citadel at a discount, while retaining private investments, including its Anthropic stake. Aschenbrenner told investors the fund would continue trading public equities but would stop borrowing capital.

Its 13F filing on August 14 showed about $20.24 billion of reportable holdings, as of June 30, 2026.

SanDisk and Micron were by far the fund’s largest positions, worth roughly $5.7 billion and $5.6 billion, respectively. Situational Awareness also held about $1.9 billion worth of Bloom Energy shares and about a $1.2 billion stake in AI-infrastructure company Nebius.

Retail’s Take On DRAM, AMD, BE And CRWV

Retail sentiment surrounding DRAM on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours, while sentiment for AMD, BE and CRWV trended in the ‘neutral’ territory.

CRWV shares have gained more than 14% so far this year, AMD stock has surged around 130%, while BE has soared nearly 180%. SNDK has been by far the biggest gainer among the stocks mentioned, up more than 490%.

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